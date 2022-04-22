French Election Betting Odds Favor Macron to Win vs Le Pen After Debate

Just a few days before the head-to-head run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen takes place, French election betting odds have Macron favored with an implied probability of 97.1% to win re-election in France on Sunday. Macron’s approval rating has improved significantly over the last few days, with the French president performing well in the only televised debate between the two candidates this past Wednesday.

Now, as the certainty of Macron’s victory begins to loom, alternative betting markets have emerged. Odds have been set on the exact margin of victory that Macron will have over his far-right national populist candidate Marine Le Pen when the votes are tallied on Sunday evening, with the line set at over ten percent.

Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has improved dramatically in the final few days before round 2 of the 2022 French Election. Odds are indicating that Macron will win easily, with the betting line set at -3300 for the centrist liberal candidate to win re-election on Sunday. Macron performed significantly better than Marine Le Pen in their face-to-face televised debate earlier this week. In polls that were published shortly after the televised debate, 59% of viewers thought that Macron had the better debate performance.

Now, with Macron’s victory imminent, online betting sites have put out odds on Macron’s margin of victory, with the Over/Under set at 12.5%. For full betting odds on the Macron Margin of Victory prop via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Macron Margin of Victory French Election Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 12.5% -120 Under 12.5% -120

With an emphatic performance in this week’s televised election and a return to left-leaning regions like Marseille in the final days of his campaign, Macron is now a shoo-in to win a second term as French president. Macron was challenged with the task of having to win over his share of the population who didn’t vote for either him or his opponent Le Pen in the first round of voting earlier this month. With his recent surge in popularity, Macron may have won over the left-leaning demographic of French voters who remained on the fence about voting in the second round at all.

Democratic socialist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon took in about 22% (7.7 million) of the ballots in the first round of voting earlier this month but ultimately failed to pull ahead of the 23.1% that Marine Le Pen managed to earn. Melenchon has not openly endorsed Emmanuel Macron in this second round of elections but has stated his opposition to the right-wing populist Le Pen.

In the final days of this election campaign, Macron may have managed a way to win over a small chunk of the almost eight million people who voted for the socialist party in round one. Whether or not Macron plans to deliver on promises made in these last-ditch campaign efforts remains to be seen. However, what seems certain is that the French centrist politician will have another term as president to make good on the pledges he and his party have made to the people of France.