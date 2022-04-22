While DC sports betting is legal, bettors are limited to only one regulated sportsbook. Boxing fans looking for better value can claim free DC sports betting offers and bets for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte this weekend.

It’s a return fit for a king. Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title in his hometown against interim champion Dillian Whyte on boxing’s biggest stage at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in DC and get up to $6,375 in free boxing betting offers.

The Best DC Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in DC

DC Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in DC

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

On the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against top contender Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top DC sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s fight with the majority of the betting action backing his debut. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds at the top DC sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best DC sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The top DC sports betting sites have set this match at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury has an iron chin, he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and can make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in DC

Fury is coming off a trilogy of fights against Deontay Wilder where he went 2-0-1 with two KOs. After seeing how aggressive and powerful Fury was against Wilder, it’s easy to see why he’s the overwhelming favorite.

While Fury has a nine-inch reach advantage over Whyte, the Gypsy King has acknowledged how dangerous Whyte can be. Whyte comes into Saturday’s fight 28-2 with 19 KOs. However in his two losses, Whyte has shown vulnerability and how shaky his chin can be.

Whyte’s power may cause problems for the Giant early on but if there’s anything we can take against his fight with Wilder, no one can knock Fury down.

Take Fury TKO round 8.

