How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in OR | Oregon Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on tyson fury vs dillian whyte in oregon

While Oregon sports betting is legal, the Beaver state is only limited to one sportsbook. Boxing fans looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight can get better boxing betting offers and odds at top online sportsbooks.

Tyson Fury is set to make his return home to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Fury vs Whyte at the best Oregon sports betting sites and get free bets for the fights this weekend.

The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

The best Oregon sports betting sites are giving away free betting offers and bets for the fight this weekend.

Boxing fans in the Beaver State interested in betting on Fury vs Whyte can find better value at the top Oregon sportsbooks.

First, we’ll go over the best Oregon sports betting sites and the boxing betting offers available for Fury vs Whyte this weekend.

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Oregon

Even though Oregon sports betting is legal, boxing fans are limited to only one sportsbook. Oregon residents can find better boxing odds and value at the online sportsbooks for the Fury vs Whyte fight.

To learn more about how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Oregon, check out the steps below.

  1. Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Oregon sports betting bonus for  the Fury vs Whyte fight
  4. Place your free boxing bets at the best Oregon sports betting sites

Oregon Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Oregon

  • 🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
  • ​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight
  • 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV
  • 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2
  • 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

On the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against top contender Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top Oregon sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s fight with the majority of the betting action backing his debut. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds at the top Oregon sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best Oregon sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Tyson Fury -650 BetOnline logo
Dillian Whyte +475 BetOnline logo

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte  | Total Rounds

The top Oregon sports betting sites have set this match at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 9.5 +110 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 -130 BetOnline logo

Boxing Card

  • Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)
  • Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)
  • Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)
  • Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)
  • David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)
  • Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)
  • Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury has an iron chin, he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and can make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Manchester, England
  • Height: 6’9”
  • Reach: 85 inch
  • Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

  • Age: 34
  • Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica
  • Height: 6’4”
  • Reach: 78 inch
  • Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Oregon

While all the odds are stacked against him, Whyte has been waiting a long time for this shot at the piece of the WBC heavyweight championship. Despite having a physical disadvantage, Whyte poses a dangerous threat to Fury, especially with his left hook.

Whyte has collected a myriad of international, interim, and silver belts in his career. With an upset victory over the Giant, Whyte will win his first-ever world title.

His best bet is to use his jab at varying speeds and directions to upset the rhythm. If he can inflict punishment in optimal punching range, the Body Snatcher can effectively cause damage to the long torso Fury.

Take Dillian Whyte at +475 odds to win at Wembley Stadium.

Click on the button below to place your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Oregon sports betting sites.

