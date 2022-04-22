While Oregon sports betting is legal, the Beaver state is only limited to one sportsbook. Boxing fans looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight can get better boxing betting offers and odds at top online sportsbooks.

Tyson Fury is set to make his return home to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

Below, we'll break down how to bet on Fury vs Whyte and get free bets for the fights this weekend.

The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Oregon

Oregon Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Oregon

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

On the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against top contender Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

Fury is at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday's fight. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

This match is set at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury has an iron chin, he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and can make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Oregon

While all the odds are stacked against him, Whyte has been waiting a long time for this shot at the piece of the WBC heavyweight championship. Despite having a physical disadvantage, Whyte poses a dangerous threat to Fury, especially with his left hook.

Whyte has collected a myriad of international, interim, and silver belts in his career. With an upset victory over the Giant, Whyte will win his first-ever world title.

His best bet is to use his jab at varying speeds and directions to upset the rhythm. If he can inflict punishment in optimal punching range, the Body Snatcher can effectively cause damage to the long torso Fury.

Take Dillian Whyte at +475 odds to win at Wembley Stadium.

