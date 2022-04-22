With Washington sports betting legal, boxing fans can get their hands on the best betting offers and free bets this weekend for the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight.

Fury will head home to defend his WBC heavyweight title against top challenger Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23. While this isn’t the heavyweight unification match everyone is hoping for, the Gypsy King will headline one of the biggest fights on English shores in years.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dilian Whyte in Washington and claim up to $6,375 at the best boxing betting sites.

The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

With one of the WBC heavyweight championship belts on the line, the top Washington sportsbooks sites are handing out free boxing betting offers and bets for Fury vs Whyte.

Below, we’ll rank the best Washington sports betting sites for Fury vs Whyte this weekend.

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Washington

While Washington sports betting laws allow in-person sportsbooks, boxing fans can skip the line and bet on Fury vs Whyte from their mobile device at the top online sportsbooks.

For a complete breakdown of how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Washington, scroll down below.

Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Washington sports betting bonus for the Fury vs Whyte fight Place your free boxing bets at the best Washington sports betting sites

Washington Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Washington

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

On the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against top contender Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top Washington sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s fight with the majority of the betting action backing his debut. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds at the top Washington sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best Washington sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The top Washington sports betting sites have set this match at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury has an iron chin, he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and has the ability to make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Washington

After his trilogy fights against Deontay Wilder, Fury proved he stands among the best of them. It’s an unwritten rule that you don’t get back up when Wilder hits you but that isn’t the case for Fury. He’s wired differently, he was knocked down four times against Wilder. Not only did Fury manage to get up, but he also delivered KO punches to defend his WBC heavyweight title.

Now, Fury returns home for his first fight in four years on English shores to fight Whyte. While there is a little doubt that Fury will successfully defend his title, he will be challenged against one of boxing’s best.

Whyte doesn’t possess the sheer strength as Wilder but he will make it a competitive fight. However, the Gypsy King in his hometown will not disappoint.

Take Tyson Fury via TKO round 8.

Click on the button below to claim free bets for the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Washington sports betting sites.