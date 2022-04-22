How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Texas Sports Betting Guide

The WBC and Ring heavyweight titles are on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, as undefeated boxing phenom the ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury, takes on Dillian Whyte in one of the biggest world heavyweight boxing bouts to take place in England in almost a decade. Fury is 31-0-1 and is coming off back-to-back wins against Deontay Wilder. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is fresh off his bounce-back win against Alexander Povetkin, after losing to Povetkin in a shocking upset back in 2020. Fury is the strong betting favorite to defeat Whyte on Saturday, with the betting market expecting a stoppage win from the lineal champion.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Texas

Texas Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Texas

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 World Title: WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship

WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

Tyson Fury is the -650 betting favorite to defeat Dillian Whyte, with the challenger lined at +475 long-shot odds on the comeback. Fury has not been as heavily favored in a boxing match-up since defeating Otto Wallin by decision back in 2019. For Whyte, it’s the first time the British boxing champion has been lined as the betting underdog since upsetting Joseph Parker back in 2018.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The betting total for this heavyweight title bout is set at 9.5 rounds, with the Over returning even money, and the Under set at odds of -130.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Since 2015, Tyson Fury holds an 8-0-1 record with five wins by stoppage, three wins by decision, and one majority draw. With that, Fury has gone the distance in four of his last nine professional fights. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is 8-1 in his last nine pro fights dating back to 2017, with four wins by decision and four wins by stoppage. For more information on fighter records, bios, and measurable, check out the details below.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Texas

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have combined for a 10-8 record to the ‘Over’ in their last 18 fights combined, with a 5-4 record to the over respectively. Fury has a knack for finishing off his opponents late and is coming off of an 11th-round TKO win over Deontary Wilder in October of last year. The betting market expects this fight to go into the later rounds, with the ‘Over 8.5 rounds’ prop set at chalk odds, while the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop is set at long-shot odds of +240. With this in mind, meet in the middle and take a shot at the fight to go ‘Over 9.5 rounds’ at the decent price of +100.

