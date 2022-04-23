4/23/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

The New York Mets (11-4) saw their bullpen nearly give away a game last night but showed some tremendous gumption to secure a win. A hustle infield single from Starling Marte allowed the Mets to score the winning run in the 10th inning to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9) 6-5 to start their six-game road trip on a positive note. The Mets will look to rack up their third straight win and secure another series victory against the Diamondbacks tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at Chase Field.

Right-hander Trevor Williams (0-1, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Mets in a bullpen day created as a result of Monday’s rainout altering the rotation ahead of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Williams’ last appearance came on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in 0.2 of an inning of scoreless relief against the Diamondbacks. Arizona will counter with righty Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 2.57 ERA), who is making his second consecutive start against the Mets. Castellanos fared well against New York on Sunday, allowing one hit over four shutout innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Diamondbacks lost 5-0.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Updated lineup: Nimmo – CF

Marte – RF

Lindor – SS

Alonso – 1B

Escobar – 3B

Dom. Smith – DH

Canó – 2B

McNeil – LF

Nido – C

Williams – RHP — New York Mets (@Mets) April 23, 2022

Pre-Game Notes: