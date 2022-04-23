NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan

With 12 NHL games on Saturday, bettors are going to have an awesome chance of profiting on NHL player props. The end of the season is coming for the NHL, leading bettors to not have much more time to build their bankroll for the playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other type of sports betting. Not only do these sites have the best NHL odds, but also have the best odds for any sporting events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Jonathan Huberdeau Anytime Scorer (+210)

Taking Jonathan Huberdeau to have a goal at any moment for the Florida Panthers against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday might be the best bet of the day. Considering that the two teams scored over 10 goals the last time that they met, and he is going to be coming in scoring eight goals over his last 12 games, it seems likely that he should be able to put the puck in the net.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Player_Props_Bet +210 -155 BetOnline logo

The odds for this one are going to be great as we will be getting plus +210 odds, which feels just a bit too high in this one.

Jack Campbell is going to be getting the start for the Maple Leafs and he has been much worse on the road this year.

Take Jonathan Huberdeau to have a goal.

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-130)

The next pick of the night is going to be taking Adam Fox of the New York Rangers to have over 0.5 points against the Boston Bruins. One thing that is worrisome in this one is that Jeremy Swayman has done a great job of keeping the puck out of the net throughout the year as he’s only given up 2.35 goals per game. However, Fox currently has 72 points in 75 games and the Rangers have been able to put the puck in the net at a high level recently.

The Rangers are currently scoring 3.3 goals per game over their last 10 games and Fox is coming into this one after a three assists game.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Player_Props_Bet -130 -105 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Andrew Copp First Period Hat Trick

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 23):  Brad Marchand Over 0.5 Points (-180)

Although Brad Marchand to have a point isn’t going to give us the greatest of odds, the way that he has been able to put the puck in the net throughout the year, whether it be an assist or a goal himself, is certainly going to leave this one being a great bet.

The New York Rangers have one of the best goalies in the NHL in Igor Shesterkin, but that hasn’t ever stopped Marchand from putting the puck in the net. Marchand currently has 73 points on the season and has only played in 66 games.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Brad Marchand -180 +140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Brad Marchand is playing with fire

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 23

Jon Conahan  •  3min
Alexander Ovechkin keeps shining at age 36
Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
Canadiens’ legend Guy Lafleur passes away at age 70
Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
Andrew Copp becomes third Rangers player to have a first period hat trick
Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken 4/22/22 @ 7:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center
Theresa Ferries  •  Apr 22 2022
Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks 4/21/22 @ 7:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center
Theresa Ferries  •  Apr 21 2022
Aleksander Barkov’s third career NHL hat trick was very unique
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2022