Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

With 12 NHL games on Saturday, bettors are going to have an awesome chance of profiting on NHL player props. The end of the season is coming for the NHL, leading bettors to not have much more time to build their bankroll for the playoffs.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Jonathan Huberdeau Anytime Scorer (+210)

Taking Jonathan Huberdeau to have a goal at any moment for the Florida Panthers against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday might be the best bet of the day. Considering that the two teams scored over 10 goals the last time that they met, and he is going to be coming in scoring eight goals over his last 12 games, it seems likely that he should be able to put the puck in the net.

The odds for this one are going to be great as we will be getting plus +210 odds, which feels just a bit too high in this one.

Jack Campbell is going to be getting the start for the Maple Leafs and he has been much worse on the road this year.

Take Jonathan Huberdeau to have a goal.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-130)

The next pick of the night is going to be taking Adam Fox of the New York Rangers to have over 0.5 points against the Boston Bruins. One thing that is worrisome in this one is that Jeremy Swayman has done a great job of keeping the puck out of the net throughout the year as he’s only given up 2.35 goals per game. However, Fox currently has 72 points in 75 games and the Rangers have been able to put the puck in the net at a high level recently.

The Rangers are currently scoring 3.3 goals per game over their last 10 games and Fox is coming into this one after a three assists game.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Brad Marchand Over 0.5 Points (-180)

Although Brad Marchand to have a point isn’t going to give us the greatest of odds, the way that he has been able to put the puck in the net throughout the year, whether it be an assist or a goal himself, is certainly going to leave this one being a great bet.

The New York Rangers have one of the best goalies in the NHL in Igor Shesterkin, but that hasn’t ever stopped Marchand from putting the puck in the net. Marchand currently has 73 points on the season and has only played in 66 games.

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today