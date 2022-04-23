Betting Guides

Alex Mac
The WBC and Ring heavyweight titles are on the line Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England as the undefeated Tyson Fury takes on WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte in one of the biggest heavyweight boxing bouts to take place on British soil in more than a decade. While boxing betting fans in Massachusetts await legalization, residents who look to place wagers on the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight can do so from the comfort of their own homes.

Massachusetts sports betting is still not fully launched, but betting on this weekend’s heavyweight title fight is still very possible. To learn more about how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Massachusetts while taking advantage of exclusive betting offers for MA residents, continue reading as we explore the top Massachusetts sports betting sites available for one of the biggest fights of the year.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Massachusetts

Massachusetts sports betting is still not fully legalized despite many neighboring states allowing both online and in-person sports gambling. If you’re looking to place wagers on this weekend’s heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, you’ve come to the right place. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Massachusetts, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Massachusetts sports betting bonus for the Fury vs Whyte fight
  4. Place your free boxing bets at the best Massachusetts sports betting sites

Massachusetts Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

  • 🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
  • ​​🏆 World Title: WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship
  • 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV
  • 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2
  • 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds — Boxing Odds

Tyson Fury is the -650 betting favorite to defeat Dillian Whyte, with the challenger lined at +475 long-shot odds on the comeback. Fury has not been as heavily favored in a boxing match-up since defeating Otto Wallin by decision back in 2019. For Whyte, it’s the first time the British boxing champion has been lined as the betting underdog since upsetting Joseph Parker back in 2018.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Tyson Fury -650 BetOnline logo
Dillian Whyte +475 BetOnline logo

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds for Total Rounds

The betting total for this heavyweight title bout is set at 9.5 rounds, with the Over returning even money, and the Under set at odds of -130.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 9.5 +110 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 -130 BetOnline logo

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Boxing Card

  • Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)
  • Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)
  • Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)
  • Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)
  • David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)
  • Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)
  • Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Stats

Since 2015, Tyson Fury holds an 8-0-1 record with five wins by stoppage, three wins by decision, and one majority draw. With that, Fury has gone the distance in four of his last nine professional fights. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is 8-1 in his last nine pro fights dating back to 2017, with four wins by decision and four wins by stoppage. For more information on fighter records, bios, and measurable, check out the details below.

Tyson Fury Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Manchester, England
  • Height: 6’9”
  • Reach: 85 inch
  • Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

  • Age: 34
  • Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica
  • Height: 6’4”
  • Reach: 78 inch
  • Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Both Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have a combined record of 10-8 to the ‘Over’ in their last 18 fights combined, with both fighters holding a 5-4 record to the over in their last 9 pro-fights. With Fury’s length advantage and Whyte’s ability to punish opponents to the body, we may be in store for a heavyweight chess match. The market expects this fight to reach the later rounds with the ‘Over 8.5 rounds’ prop currently set at odds of about -135. Meanwhile, the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop is lined at long-shot odds of +240, with the ‘No’ set at steep chalk odds of -300.

While Fury bettors will be expecting the Gypsy King to take care of Dillian Whyte with ease, it may be more of a strategic dance than an outright slobber-knocker. With this in mind, bet on Fury and Whyte to go the full 36-minutes on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Click on the button below to claim your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Free Bets

