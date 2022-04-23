While the Golden State awaits movement in the California sports betting market, the top boxing sportsbooks are letting residents bet on the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte heavyweight title fight for free.

Tyson Fury will be returning home to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte inside Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23. Boxing fans can get in on the heavyweight betting action at the top California sports betting sites.

In this article, we'll go over how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in California and cash in $6,375 in free boxing bets.

While California sports betting isn't legal yet, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free bets and betting bonuses for Saturday's heavyweight fight.

California Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in California

🥊 Boxing Fight: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds — Boxing Odds

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against the interim WBC heavyweight titleholder, Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top California sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s fight with the majority of the betting action backing his debut. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds at the top California sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds for Total Rounds

The top California sports betting sites have set this match at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Stats

Fury has an iron chin and he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and is able to make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Tyson Fury Boxing Record, Bio and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has a seven-inch reach advantage and will outweigh Whyte by at least 20 pounds. Fury holds major advantages in Saturday night’s fight and has demonstrated a stronger chin than Whyte in the past, which should allow him to hold up against Whyte’s powerful left hook.

On the other hand, Whyte has fallen to Anthony Joshua and an ancient Alexander Povetkin via knockout in his two losses. While he avenged his loss to Povetkin, he has a tendency to run out of gas late in fights and has been hurt badly in every major fight in his career.

Look for the fight to go under 9.5 rounds and take Tyson Fury via TKO round 8.

