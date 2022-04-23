Now that Canada sports betting is legal, Canadians are introduced to a brand new boxing experience. With free bets and betting offers at the top Canadian sportsbooks, boxing fans in the North can bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte for free.

Fury and Whyte will put their gloves on for their huge WBC heavyweight title showdown on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in front of 94,000 fans.

Boxing fans in Canada looking to get in on the betting action for the first time can get up to $3,050 in free bets for Saturday’s heavyweight fight. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Canada.

Canada Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Canada

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight

📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds — Boxing Odds

On the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against top contender Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top Canada sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s fight with the majority of the betting action backing his debut. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds at the top Canada sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds | Total Rounds

The top Canada sports betting sites have set this match at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Stats

Fury has an iron chin and he’s showcased skills that the heavyweight division hasn’t seen since the likes of Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and has the ability to make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. That’s a big reason why he is still undefeated in his career at 31-0-1 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, Fury will return home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Tyson Fury Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury comes into Saturday’s fight against Whyte undefeated. With a 31-0-1 record and 22 KOs, it’s hard to see how Whyte can win this fight.

Whyte has a good reputation and other than his two losses, he’s strung together a great career. Despite having a 28-2 record with 19 KOs, he comes into this fight versus Fury as an overwhelming underdog.

On the other hand, this is Fury’s first fight with someone other than Wilder in over two and half years, so it’s hard to know what to expect. However, if his fights with Wilder were any indication, there will be a knockout coming by way of the Gypsy King on Saturday night.

Look for Fury to wear down Whyte with his size and reach advantage before taking control in the later rounds of the fight.

Take Fury via KO round 8.