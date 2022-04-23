How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Ontario residents can bet on Tyson Fury this Saturday as he defends his WBC and Ring heavyweight titles against WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte. Fury is undefeated at 31-0-1 and is the strong betting favorite against the Jamaican-born Whyte, who has been waiting in the wings to face Fury for almost three years. Whyte won the WBC interim championship by defeating Canadian heavyweight Oscar Rivas in July of 2019. Since then, Whyte has lost the interim strap, won it back, and now looks to finally cash in on the opportunity to face the Gypsy King himself on Saturday at Wembley.

Ontario sports betting fans can bet on the biggest heavyweight fight of the year from the comfort of their own home.

Ontario sports betting has been legal and regulated for quite some time, but has recently experienced a re-launch with a number of new gambling outlets being granted licenses. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Ontario this weekend, check out the instructions below.

Ontario Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 World Title: WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship

WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

Tyson Fury is the -650 betting favorite to defeat Dillian Whyte, with the challenger lined at +475 long-shot odds on the comeback. Fury has not been as heavily favored in a boxing match-up since defeating Otto Wallin by decision back in 2019. For Whyte, it’s the first time the British boxing champion has been lined as the betting underdog since upsetting Joseph Parker back in 2018.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The betting total for this heavyweight title bout is set at 9.5 rounds, with the Over returning even money, and the Under set at odds of -130.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Since 2015, Tyson Fury holds an 8-0-1 record with five wins by stoppage, three wins by decision, and one majority draw. With that, Fury has gone the distance in four of his last nine professional fights. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is 8-1 in his last nine pro fights dating back to 2017, with four wins by decision and four wins by stoppage. For more information on fighter records, bios, and measurable, check out the details below.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Ontario

Despite personal struggles with depression, anxiety, addiction, and mental health, Tyson Fury has set a path to become one of the greatest heavyweights of all time when he steps foot into the squared circle against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The event will be a coronation of sorts for Fury, the Manchester-born champion who has not fought in the U.K. since defeating Francesco Pianeta in Belfast back in 2018. Since then, Fury has become a two-time heavyweight champion and will be greeted with a king’s welcome from the English boxing faithful on Saturday evening.

While the lead-up to the bout has seemed like a cakewalk for the Gypsy King, the fight itself will likely be a different story. Dillian Whyte is not the heavy-handed power puncher that Deontay Wilder is, but he is a sound striker with pure boxing skills and has all that is needed to pull off an unthinkable upset on Saturday.

Tyson Fury is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and certainly knows what he is up against when he squares off as the -650 betting favorite. The betting public expects Fury to pull off a late-round stoppage, similar to the eleventh-round stoppage over Deontary Wilder in the trilogy bout last October. This could be why the betting line is set at long-shot odds of +240 for the fight to go the full 36-minute distance.

While Fury is favored to finish the fight inside the distance, there is an awful lot of value in backing Dillian Whyte to atleast be able to withstand twelve rounds with the Gypsy King and remain upright. With this in mind, bet on the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop at +240 on Saturday night.

