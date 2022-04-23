How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 52 takes place this Saturday, April 23rd from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a UFC women’s strawweight bout between former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, and she faces rising contender and fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos. Andrade is the strong betting favorite in this match-up, despite coming in as the b-side fighter.

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 52 in California

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 52 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 205: 9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 205: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos 📊 UFC Stats: Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Andrade (-220) | Lemos (+185)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Odds

Amanda Lemos comes in as the betting underdog for the first time in two years as she takes on Jessica Andrade in the main event of UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Vegas 52 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 52 moneyline odds for Lemos vs Andrade from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Amanda Lemos +185 Jessica Andrade -220

UFC Vegas 52 Odds for Lemos vs Andrade Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 52 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Lemos vs Andrade fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -165 Under 2.5 +135

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 52 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 9:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card 6:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Betting Trends

Since the start of 2021, the underdog in the UFC women’s strawweight division has cashed at a 47% rate, with a 17-19 record. A $100 bettor who has backed the underdog at strawweight in each UFC fight at 115lbs since the start of last year has earned a profit of +$27 per fight, win or lose. Meanwhile, the ‘Under’ has cashed at a slightly less rate of 41% in that stretch, with 15 of the last 36 UFC bouts at 115lbs going ‘Under’ the betting total.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

While Jessica Andrade has made a name for herself in the UFC as being one of the most dominant strawweight in the division’s history, the Brazilian has notably fallen short as of late in big-ticket bouts. Andrade lost her UFC strawweight gold to Weili Zhang back in August of 2019 in just forty-two seconds. Her next bout was a rematch against Rose Namajunas, a very close fight that Andrade lost via split decision. After leaving the strawweight division in 2020, Andrade moved up to flyweight where she faced UFC champion, Valentina Shevchenko, losing inside just two rounds. With this, Andrade is 0-2 in her last two fight-round fights, having lost both of those appearances by way of stoppage.

While the former UFC strawweight champion should be able to take care of business against Lemos on Saturday at the Apex, there are far too many intangible factors to be willing to lay -210 in a five-round fight against a multi-dimensional powerhouse such as Amanda Lemos. Even though the prevailing opinion among experts has Andrade pulling out with the victory against Lemos in this match-up, the betting odds are far wider than what will be reflected in the cage, which is why Lemos at +185 is the best bet in this match-up.

