How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade takes on rising contender Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Vegas 52, this Saturday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Andrade has not won a five-round fight since defeating Rose Namajunas by way of slam KO back in 2019. Since then, Andrade has become one of the top pound-for-pound best female fighters in the UFC, but has failed to deliver in the biggest fights of her career as of late. On Saturday, she has a chance to do just that against fellow Brazilian and highly acclaimed Amanda Lemos in a five-round fight from the UFC Apex on ESPN+

To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada, continue scrolling as we look over the top Nevada sportsbooks available for Saturday’s big strawweight main event.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade in Nevada

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 52 Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 52 in Nevada

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 52 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 205: 9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 205: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos 📊 UFC Stats: Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Andrade (-220) | Lemos (+185)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Odds

Amanda Lemos comes in as the betting underdog for the first time in two years as she takes on Jessica Andrade in the main event of UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Vegas 52 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 52 moneyline odds for Lemos vs Andrade from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Amanda Lemos +185 Jessica Andrade -220

UFC Vegas 52 Odds for Lemos vs Andrade Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 52 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Lemos vs Andrade fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -165 Under 2.5 +135

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 52 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 9:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card 6:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Betting Trends

Since the start of 2021, the underdog in the UFC women’s strawweight division has cashed at a 47% rate, with a 17-19 record. A $100 bettor who has backed the underdog at strawweight in each UFC fight at 115lbs since the start of last year has earned a profit of +$27 per fight, win or lose. Meanwhile, the ‘Under’ has cashed at a slightly less rate of 41% in that stretch, with 15 of the last 36 UFC bouts at 115lbs going ‘Under’ the betting total.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Jessica Andrade holds a 13-7 record in the UFC, with seven wins by stoppage since making her Octagon debut back in 2013. As of late, Andrade has competed at the top of her class in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. Jessica Andrade’s fights have gone under the betting total in six of her last seven UFC appearances, with the only exception being a razor thing split-decision rematch loss to Rose Namajunas back in 2020.

While Andrade remains of the top female fighters currently active in the UFC, she has had an inability to deliver in the biggest fights of her career. Andrade is 1-3 in five-round bouts in her UFC career, with two title fight losses coming by way of stoppage. Amanda Lemos is heavy-handed, durable and with three of her last five wins coming by way of stoppage, she is a real threat to put Andrade away if the opportunity arises.

Bet on Amanda Lemos to pull off the upset against Jessica Andrade at +185 odds on Saturday.

Click on the button below to claim your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Nevada sports betting sites.