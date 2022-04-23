How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 52 goes down from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday. Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade returns to her old weight class to face off against Brazilian phenom Amanda Lemos in a five-round tilt at 115lbs. Ontario sports betting fans can get in on all the UFC Vegas 52 betting action while cashing in on a number of exclusive betting offers from the top Ontario sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario, continue reading as we explore the top UFC betting offers available for tonight’s strawweight main event.

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 52 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 205: 9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 205: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos 📊 UFC Stats: Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Andrade (-220) | Lemos (+185)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Odds

Amanda Lemos comes in as the betting underdog for the first time in two years as she takes on Jessica Andrade in the main event of UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Vegas 52 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 52 moneyline odds for Lemos vs Andrade from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Amanda Lemos +185 Jessica Andrade -220

UFC Vegas 52 Odds for Lemos vs Andrade Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 52 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Lemos vs Andrade fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -165 Under 2.5 +135

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 52 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 9:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card 6:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Betting Trends

Since the start of 2021, the underdog in the UFC women’s strawweight division has cashed at a 47% rate, with a 17-19 record. A $100 bettor who has backed the underdog at strawweight in each UFC fight at 115lbs since the start of last year has earned a profit of +$27 per fight, win or lose. Meanwhile, the ‘Under’ has cashed at a slightly less rate of 41% in that stretch, with 15 of the last 36 UFC bouts at 115lbs going ‘Under’ the betting total.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Jessica Andrade is 13-7 in her UFC career and is currently ranked the second-best women’s flyweight in the UFC, only behind long-time UFC women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko. While Andrade is in a class of her own among the UFC women’s flyweight division, the Brazilian has failed to come through in big fights as of late, going 0-2 in her last two five-rounds title bouts. With Amanda Lemos looking to propel herself into the top of the UFC women’s strawweight division, an upset victory over Andrade would be exactly what the 34-year-old would need to gain lost ground at strawweight. While Andrade likely comes away with the victory on Saturday, Amanda Lemos at juicy odds of +185 are too good to pass up, which is why she is one of the best bets to make for UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday.

