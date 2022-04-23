Now that Canada sports betting is legal, Canadians can bet on UFC Fight Night for the first time ever. With Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade headlining UFC Fight Night this weekend, the top Canada sports betting sites are giving away free UFC betting offers and bets.

Andrade will be making her return to the strawweight division for another shot at a title. While Lemos looks to continue her dominance for her first shot at a title. The strawweight matchup has a lot of divisional stakes on the line and the winner will make a case for their shot at the title later this year.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada and get up to $3,050 in UFC betting offers this weekend for Lemos vs Andrade.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada

Now that single-game sports betting in Canada is legal, it’s never been easier for Canadians to bet on UFC Fight Night.

In four easy steps, Canadians can claim boxing betting offers and free bets for Lemos vs Andrade tonight at the top online sportsbooks.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Canada sports betting bonus for Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade fight Place your free UFC Fight Night bets at the best Canada sports betting sites

Canada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Canada

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 52

UFC Vegas 52 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 205: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 205: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos

Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos 📊 UFC Stats: Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1

Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Andrade (-220) | Lemos (+185)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

The streaky Brazilian Amanda Lemos takes on former champion fellow Brazilian Jessica Andrade back to the strawweight division in a classic showdown on UFC Fight night.

Lemos had a very successful year in 2021 putting together back-to-back victories, establishing herself as a threat in the 115-pound weight class. She cemented herself in the top 10 after defeating Livinha Souza in March, Montserrat Conejo in July and Angela Hill in December.

While Andrade left the strawweight division after consecutive losses to Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas. She went up to flyweight and instantly was a title contender with a first-round stoppage win over Katlyn Chookgian. However, she opted to move back down to optimize her talents and make another run at the title.

For a breakdown of the UFC Fight Night odds, scroll down below.

UFC Betting Odds for Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Vegas 52 Odds

Despite having a five win fight streak, Lemos finds herself as the underdog against Andrade at +185 odds. The Brazilian fighter is looking for her title shot and taking down Andrade will help her case.

Meanwhile, Andrade is the former world champion and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jistu. The top Canada sports betting sites have Andrade at -220 odds to win the fight on Saturday night.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown of Lemos vs Andrade odds at UFC Fight Night from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Amanda Lemos +185 Jessica Andrade -220

UFC Vegas 52 Odds for Lemos vs Andrade Total Rounds

The top Canada sports betting sites have set the rounds at 2.5 for Lemos vs Andrade with the odds favoring the over suggesting that the fight will go to decision.

Check on the odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -165 Under 2.5 +135

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card 9:00 Pm EST (ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card 6:00 Pm EST (ESPN+)

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

UFC Stats — Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade Stats

Lemos enters Saturday night’s fight with a five fight win streak. In her last three fights in 2021, she’s dominated the strawweight division making her a top contender at the title.

Andrade returns to the strawweight division after suffering a brutal loss to Valentina Shevchenko. While the Brazilian fighter rebounded nicely with Cynthia Calvillo, she is in the hunt for another title. With her second debut, Andrade will make a case and make her way to the head of the list of contenders on Saturday night.

For a breakdown of each fighter’s bio, record and UFC stat, scroll down below.

Amanda Lemos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6

Age: 30

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’1″ (155 cm)

Reach: 62″ (157 cm)

Weight 115 lbs (52.2kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 22-9-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (41% of wins)

Jessica Andrade— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #10

Age: 34

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’4″ (171 cm)

Reach: 65” (180 cm)

Weight 115 lbs (52.2 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (64% of wins)

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade Betting Trends

Since 2021 the underdog in UFC women’s strawweight division has cashed at 47% with a 17-19 record

The ‘Under’ has cashed at 41% with 15 of the 36 UFC fights in the strawweight division

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade

Andrade has seven fight-night bonuses for UFC strawweight fights which is the most in divisional history. Against Tecia Torres she landed 10 takedowns setting the single fight record in women’s UFC bouts.

Andrade returns to the strawweight division and takes on Lemos in her first fight. While Lemos is one of the top title contenders, Andrade is a better well rounded fighter.

If the fight goes the distance, Andrade has the advantage as she carries her power in later rounds.

Take Andrade via TKO Round 3.

Click on the button below to place your free boxing betting offers at BetUS, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.