A key strawweight matchup between Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade headlining UFC Fight Night tonight at Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lemos is set to welcome back the former UFC Champion, Andrade to the strawweight division on Saturday.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 52

UFC Vegas 52 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 205: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 205: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos

Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos 📊 UFC Stats: Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1

Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Andrade (-220) | Lemos (+185)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

The streaky Brazilian Amanda Lemos takes on former champion fellow Brazilian Jessica Andrade back to the strawweight division in a classic showdown on UFC Fight Night.

Lemos had a very successful year in 2021 putting together back-to-back victories, establishing herself as a threat in the 115-pound weight class. She cemented herself in the top 10 after defeating Livinha Souza in March, Montserrat Conejo in July, and Angela Hill in December.

While Andrade left the strawweight division after consecutive losses to Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas. She went up to flyweight and instantly was a title contender with a first-round stoppage win over Katlyn Chookgian. However, she opted to move back down to optimize her talents and make another run at the title.

UFC Betting Odds for Lemos vs Andrade | UFC Vegas 52 Odds

Despite having a five-win fight streak, Lemos finds herself as the underdog against Andrade at +185 odds. The Brazilian fighter is looking for her title shot and taking down Andrade will help her case.

Meanwhile, Andrade is the former world champion and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The top Georgia sports betting sites have Andrade at -220 odds to win the fight on Saturday night.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Amanda Lemos +185 Jessica Andrade -220

UFC Vegas 52 Odds for Lemos vs Andrade Total Rounds

The top Georgia sports betting sites have set the rounds at 2.5 for Lemos vs Andrade with the odds favoring the over suggesting that the fight will go to decision.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -165 Under 2.5 +135

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card 9:00 Pm EST (ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card 6:00 Pm EST (ESPN+)

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

UFC Stats — Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade Stats

Lemos enters Saturday night’s fight with a five-fight win streak. In her last three fights in 2021, she’s dominated the strawweight division making her a top contender for the title.

Andrade returns to the strawweight division after suffering a brutal loss to Valentina Shevchenko. While the Brazilian fighter rebounded nicely with Cynthia Calvillo, she is on the hunt for another title. With her second debut, Andrade will make a case and make her way to the head of the list of contenders on Saturday night.

For a breakdown of each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stat, scroll down below.

Amanda Lemos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6

Age: 30

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’1″ (155 cm)

Reach: 62″ (157 cm)

Weight 115 lbs (52.2kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 22-9-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (41% of wins)

Jessica Andrade— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #10

Age: 34

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’4″ (171 cm)

Reach: 65” (180 cm)

Weight 115 lbs (52.2 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (64% of wins)

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade Betting Trends

Since 2021 the underdog in UFC women’s strawweight division has cashed at 47% with a 17-19 record

The ‘Under’ has cashed at 41% with 15 of the 36 UFC fights in the strawweight division

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade

Andrade is the only female fighter in history to earn victories in three different weight classes. With her return to the strawweight division against Lemos, Andrade will compete in her 21st UFC bout, the most appearances by any female in the company.

On the other side of the octagon, Lemos has nine of her 11 victories by stoppages. She’s even finished seven of those wins by knockout. While Lemos looks for her shot at the title, she will need to get through Andrade first.

However, with Andrade gaining momentum after leaving the flyweight division, it’s hard to not see Andrade having Lemos against the cage and taking her down repeatedly. Look for Andrade to wear Lemos down in the later rounds and end this fight before it goes to the judges.

Take Andrade via TKO in Round 4.

