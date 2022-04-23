Lakers’ LeBron James tweets: “I will not miss the playoffs again for my career!”

Eighteen-time All-Star LeBron James has to be the center of attention once again. The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs has been interesting so far, but the four-time MVP already has his sights set on next season. Late Saturday night, James tweeted: “I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s**t HURT. Ok back to watching these games.”

In early April, the Los Angeles Lakers failed to even qualify for the play-in tournament. They finished 33-49 (.402) and ranked 11th overall in the Western Conference. It was just the fourth time of LeBron’s career that his team failed to qualify for the playoffs. If interested, feel free to read NBA betting picks and sports betting content.

I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2022

Oddsmakers had them as the top favorite to win the conference as well. Saying this season was a disappointment for the Lakers would be a massive understatement.

However, James had a good season statistically. In a total of 56 regular season games, the forward averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Not to mention, he shot 52.4% from the field and 35.9% from downtown. The four-time NBA champion can still play at a high level.

Was the 2021-22 NBA season different for LeBron James?

LeBron James was selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. How much more does he have left in the tank? James has not played a full season since the 2017-18 season. Since then, the star has missed countless games due to injuries. He turns 38 years old this December.

Plus, for the first time of his career, he received a one-game suspension for elbowing an opposing player in the face. Even if it was by accident — which it didn’t seem to be because Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart would testify otherwise — the basketball world was shocked. Sure, LeBron James is still hated for ESPN’s “The Decision” show from 2010.

Furthermore, he’s still disliked for promising not one, not two, not three and x number of championships with the Miami Heat. How about forming super teams around the league? Additionally, he’s no stranger to posting dumb comments on social media. At least he’s not alone in that regard.

Though, was the 2021-22 NBA season different for LeBron? Yes, and it should be a wake-up call for the veteran. Some fans on Twitter went as far as to compare the Lakers’ 2021-22 season to the Heat’s collapse in the 2011 NBA Finals. They thought King James’ team fell short in both seasons because of arrogance and a lack of team chemistry.

In these two cases, LeBron also handpicked his teammates, so there is logic behind this comparison. The 19-year veteran is at fault for playing the role of player and general manager. As long as he attempts to control everything around him, contenders have a reasonable shot of beating his team.

The Lakers are preparing for another busy offseason

Additionally, head coach Frank Vogel was fired by the Lakers organization on Apr. 11. Everyone is making their own predictions on social media right now regarding who the team will hire next. One week ago, James advocated for Mark Jackson. For that reason, his name has been mentioned once or twice.

76ers’ coach Doc Rivers was brought up, too. If the Sixers lose another playoff series, Lakers’ G.M. Rob Pelinka could make an offer to Rivers. Without a championship, the 76ers could let him go at the end of their season. Nothing is set in stone. Therefore, the organization might keep Rivers after trading for James Harden. Who knows?

Moving on to one last important topic, rumors concerning Russell Westbrook are sprouting. If the Lakers were to trade their newly acquired guard, they want healthy, younger players. Pelinka is after talented players without a long history of injuries. Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait in line like all the other general managers. There is no telling on where Anthony Davis will land next also. Davis is an injury-prone player.