MLB

MLB Betting Odds, Totals, and Run Lines for the Baseball Games April 23

Jon Conahan

With the MLB season now fully underway, there’s no better time for bettors to start building their bankroll as the season progresses. Take a look below to get the best MLB betting odds, totals, and run lines for today’s games.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

MLB Games Today | April 23

  • Giants vs Nationals
  • Guardians vs Yankees
  • Rockies vs Tigers(double header)
  • Pirates vs Cubs
  • Brewers vs Phillies
  • White Sox vs Twins
  • Rangers vs Athletics
  • Cardinals vs Reds
  • Blue Jays vs Astros
  • Red Sox vs Rays
  • Marlins vs Braves
  • Mets vs Diamondbacks
  • Dodgers vs Padres
  • Orioles vs Angels
  • Royals vs Mariners

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (April 23)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (April 23)

Blue Jays: (9-5)
Astros: (6-7)

Alek Manoah: (2-0, 1.50 ERA)
Jose Urquidy: (1-1, 7.00 ERA)

Bet Blue Jays Astros BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Run Spread -1.5(-130) +1.5(+110) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros should be one of the best of the day. Although the Blue Jays are playing much better than the Astros at the moment, this is a game that Houston can certainly win.

Alek Manoah has looked great to start the year as he’s currently 2-0 a 1.5 ERA. Expect him to do his thing against a tough using Astros lineup on Saturday.

Braves vs Marlins Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (April 23)

Braves: (7-8)
Marlins: (5-8)

Ian Anderson: (1-1, 6.48 ERA)
Elieser Hernandez: (1-1, 4.22 ERA)

Bet Marlins Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1,5 (-150) -1,5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have certainly not looked great to start the year, but today is the perfect time for them to get back on track. They’re going to be throwing Ian Anderson, who is one of the top guys in their rotation against a struggling Miami Marlins team.

Expect Atlanta to be able to walk away with a win in this one and even potentially sweep the series.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (April 23)

Mets: (11-4)
Diamondbacks: (5-9)

Trevor Williams: (0-1, 0.00 ERA)
Humberto Casetllanos: (0-0, 2.57 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Mets BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +135 -155 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

With all of the moves the New York Mets made during the offseason, it’s not a surprise that they’re currently the best team in all of baseball.

They’re going to be coming into this one after taking the first game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. If the Mets continue playing the way that they have, this should be an easy win for them.

Dodgers vs Padres Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (April 23)

Dodgers: (10-3)
Padres: (9-6)

Tyler Anders: (1-0, 2.25 ERA)
Yu Darvish: (1-1, 6.28 ERA)

Bet Padres Dodgers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -120 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+140) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-115) Under Points (-105) BetOnline logo

Every game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres is going to mean more than a typical game. Both of these teams have a great chance of winning the National League West, meaning whoever wins the series can certainly take home the division crown.

Yu Darvish hasn’t looked great at all to start the year, which is going to be something to look out for in this one.

Angels vs Orioles Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (April 23)

Orioles: (5-9)
Angels: (8-6)

Spenser Watkins: (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Noah Syndergaard: (2-0, 1.59 ERA)

Bet Orioles Angels BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +215 -265 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+115) -1.5 (-135) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Baltimore Orioles got some unfortunate news as they found out that John Means is going to undergo Tommy John surgery, which is going to sit him out for the remainder of the season. However, they’re going to have to look to continue playing decent baseball as they have actually looked better than their 5-9 record shows.

Newly acquired pitcher Noah Syndergaard has done a great job for the Los Angeles and he’s going to look to continue that dominance against a below-average Orioles lineup on Saturday.

Mariners vs Royals Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (April 23)

Mariners: (8-6)
Royals: (5-7)

Matt Brash: (1-1, 3.38 ERA)
Kris Bubic: (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Bet Royals Mariners BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +145 -165 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-150) -1.5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Seattle Mariners have had an interesting first 14 games of the year. Despite still being over .500, this team can certainly be playing much better.

Expect the Mariners to come out in this one and look to take care of business as they’re currently in first place in the AL West and want to keep that for the remainder of the year.

MLB
