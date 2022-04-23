MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 23

With plenty of MLB games to choose from on Saturday for bettors, there is no better time for us to secure some bankroll with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. At the start of the season, the best thing is to always be safe and smart with our bets so that we can keep making money for the entire year.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below is a list of the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, odds boosts, and much more.

RELATED: MLB Betting Odds for April 23

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we will be going over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 23): Pick Philadelphia Phillies ML (-137)

One of my favorite bets of the day is the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Milwaukee Brewers outright.

Although Philadelphia has struggled to start the season, this could be a good series for them to get back on track. Milwaukee is one of the best teams in baseball, but if Philadelphia is going to be the team that they want to be, they have to beat teams like Milwaukee.

Zack Wheeler is going to be on the mound for Philadelphia and he’s one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. He’s done a great job against the current Milwaukee Brewers lineup as he’s held hitters to below a .245 batting average and has a FIP below 3.

The Phillies were able to come away with an impressive 4-2 win on Friday to start this series and will look to go 2-0 in the series today.

Take the Phillies ML.

Bet Brewers Phillies BetOnline Free Play Odds +115 -137

RELATED: Brewers sign Andrew McCutchen

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 23): Oakland A’s ML (-132)

Coming into the season, everybody expected the opposite of how these two teams are playing. People expected that the Texas Rangers were going to be much better, while the Oakland A’s were going to struggle mightily.

Although the season is still young and it’s tough to say if this trend is going to continue, Oakland is going to be coming into this one at 8-7 and Texas will be coming in at 4. 9.

The reason for this pick is that Frankie Montas is going to be on the mound for Oakland. Although the Rangers do have one of the best lineups in all of baseball, Montas has done a great job throughout his career and looks good to start the season.

Frankie Montas is 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA and has a 0.92 WHIP.

Take The A’s ML.

Bet Rangers A’s BetOnline Free Play Player_Props_Bet +115 -132

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 23): Braves ML (-151)

With our final bet of the day, we are going to go with the Atlanta Braves to beat the Miami Marlins outright.

After winning a World Series a season ago, the 7-8 start for Atlanta is certainly not the way that they were expecting to start the year.

The Marlins, on the other hand, were expected to struggle throughout the year and the first few games of the season shows that with their 5-8 record.

When factoring in that Ian Anderson is going to be on the mound for Atlanta, it seems likely that the Marlins are going to fall to 5-9.

Anderson hasn’t had a great start to the year as he’s currently 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA, but he went 9-5 a season ago with a 3.50 ERA and he should be able to get back on track sometime soon.

Bet Marlins Braves BetOnline Free Play Player_Props_Bet +120 -151

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we just spoke about above. It’s going to give us some decent odds at just above +400, meaning that we should be able to secure some bankroll in the earlier part of the MLB season.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at+405 parlay odds at BetOnline.

More MLB Parlay Betting Offers