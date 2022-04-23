MLB

MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 23

Jon Conahan

With plenty of MLB games to choose from on Saturday, bettors are going to have a great chance of making some serious money from MLB player props. Make sure to check out our best MLB prop bets of the day to secure some bankroll in the early part of the MLB season.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the Sportsbook Below have the best odds on every MLB game, player props, and other sporting events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays April 23

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Nolan Arenado Over1.5 (+120)

The first bet of the day is going to be taking Nolan Arenado to have over 1.5 total bases against the Cincinnati Reds. When looking at the type of numbers that Arenado has started the year off with, as he’s hitting .413 and has five home runs and five doubles, it seems likely that he should be able to get over 1.5 total bases on Saturday.

Tyler Mahle is going to get the start for the Reds and he hasn’t had a great start to the year. He’s going to be coming in with a 7.82 ER in only 12.2 innings pitched.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +120 -150 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: MLB Betting Odds, Totals, and Run Lines April 23

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Noah Sydenagaard (-130)

The next bet of the day is going to be taking Noah Syndergaard over 5.5 strikeouts against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles are currently striking out at the highest mark in all of the American League at 27%. With the strikeout stuff that Noah Syndergaard has, he should easily be able to hit that six strike-out mark.

He’s going to be coming into this one after a four-strikeout performance against the Texas Rangers, who have one of the best lineups in all of baseball. If Syndergaard can throw six Innings just like he did in his last start, this should easily be able to hit.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds -130 -105 BetOnline logo

 

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 23): Jazz Chisolm Over 0.5 Total Bases (-130)

If you haven’t had a chance to watch Jazz Chisholm take the field yet, make sure to tune in to some of the Miami Marlins games. He’s one of the most fun hitters in baseball to watch, and not only is he fun to watch, but he knows how to produce on the field.

He’s going to be coming into this one hitting .265 on the year and has had a few games with multiple hits.

Ian Anderson is going to get the ball for the Atlanta Braves and when he is on his game, there can certainly be an argument that he is one of the best pitchers in baseball for his age. However, Chisholm has found a decent amount of success against him throughout his career as he has a .300 batting average against him.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds -130 -105 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Miami Marlins Win Total

MLB
