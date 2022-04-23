NBA Playoffs First Round Game 4 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 23

On Saturday, three contests are scheduled for Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs; free NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 4 best bets and odds are posted here. The Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Toronto Raptors at 2 p.m. ET. Next, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz at 4:30 p.m. ET. Then, the Memphis Grizzlies square off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET.

The 76ers-Raptors and Mavericks-Jazz playoff games can be watched live via TNT. However, the Grizzlies-Timberwolves game is viewable on ESPN. BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs first round picks are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. Check out other NBA betting picks and sports betting content.

Free 76ers vs Raptors Pick — 76ers -3 (-110)

To begin the Game 4 matchups tonight for the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the 76ers are three-point favorites at Scotiabank Arena. On Wednesday, Philadelphia defeated Toronto 104-101 in overtime of Game 3. Joel Embiid finished his performance with another playoff double-double. He amassed 33 points and 13 rebounds in 44 minutes played. Despite turning the ball over 22 times, the 76ers shot an impressive 51.4% from the field.

After reviewing the Sixers’ injury report, they have three players listed: C Joel Embiid (probable), SF Matisse Thybulle (out) and C Charles Bassey (out). Bassey was downgraded to out because of a shoulder injury. For critical betting trends, Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games played. Also, the Sixers are on a five-game win streak, and they are 1-5 ATS in their past six road contests.

76ers vs Raptors Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Furthermore, according to the Raptors’ injury report, SF Scottie Barnes was downgraded to doubtful today due to an ankle injury. Toronto is striving to put an end to its four-game skid. Plus, the Raptors are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games played. Though, the team is 7-2 in its past nine home contests. Since mid-April, Toronto has not beaten Philadelphia. The Raptors have to steal one tonight in order to have a chance in this series.

Regarding the point spread consensus, about 57% of bettors are trusting the 76ers to cover the spread at Scotiabank Arena. Now for the point total consensus, 51% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 213. In the end, pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213. More NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 4 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Free Mavericks vs Jazz Pick — Jazz -6 (-110)

Next, the Jazz are six-point favorites over the Mavericks for Game 4. Of course, Dallas bested Utah 126-118 on the road in Game 3. Jalen Brunson led the Mavs in scoring with 31 points. Without Luka Doncic, they are actually giving the Jazz one heck of a series so far. Per sources, Doncic is expected to play in Game 4 tonight. Not to mention, Dallas shot 42.9% from downtown. The team is 9-2 in its last 11 contests, and Dallas is 7-1 ATS against Utah in its past eight meetings.

Upon further review of the Mavs’ injury list, the team has four players listed: SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (out indefinitely), PG Frank Ntilikina (questionable), PG Jalen Brunson (probable) and PG Luka Doncic (questionable). The Mavs are 2-11 in their previous 13 road matchups against the Jazz. While the odds are not in their favor tonight, at least they have a better chance of winning with Doncic back.

Mavericks vs Jazz Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Moreover, concerning the Jazz’s injury report, the team is healthy for the most part. SG Trent Forrest remains out indefinitely, but the Jazz have not had any other additional players added to their list. After losing back-to-back playoff games versus Dallas, Utah has the advantage tonight. The team is 14-3 in its past 17 home games. Having said that, the Jazz like to keep it close. They are 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 contests.

Leading into Game 4, Utah is 1-5-1 ATs in its previous seven games played on a Saturday. Approximately 78% of bettors are leaning towards picking the Mavericks to cover the spread at Vivint Arena. All things considered, pick the Jazz to win tonight, the Mavs will cover the spread and the total will go over 213. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 4 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Free Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Pick — Grizzlies -2.5 (-115)

Additionally, the Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 104-95 in Game 3 on Thursday. This came as no surprise. Desmond Bane scored a team-high 26 points in 40 minutes played. Brandon Clarke had a notable performance, too, ending his performance with 20 points in 29 minutes spent on the court. Memphis outrebounded them 48-41 and shot 42.2% from the field. If the Timberwolves are meant to advance, they should probably win tonight.

For the Grizzlies’ injury report, they have three players listed: SG Dillon Brooks (questionable), C Killian Tillie (out) and PF Santi Aldama (out). Tillie was downgraded to out due to back surgery, whereas Aldama was downgraded to out because of a sore right knee. Moving on to useful betting trends, the Grizzlies are 10-3 in their last 13 matchups versus the Timberwolves. The total has gone under in five of Memphis’ past six road contests.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Prediction | NBA Playoffs

As for the Timberwolves’ injury report, they have a clean bill of health. If they can maintain a healthy roster in this playoff series, they’ll have the best chance of upsetting the Grizzlies. That should go without saying. Keep in mind, the Timberwolves are 2-6 ATS in their last eight meetings versus the Grizzlies at home. And the total has gone over in seven of Minnesota’s previous 10 games played in April.

Lastly, the team is 2-6 ATS in its past eight contests. Considering the Grizzlies are leading the series 2-1, this is a potential must-win game for the Timberwolves tonight. The Bucks came back from a two-game deficit in the 2021 NBA Finals, but not many teams can bounce back. So, pick the Timberwolves to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 232. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 4 best bets and odds are on the main page.

