NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 23

With 12 NHL games taking place on Saturday, bettors are going to have a great chance to profit on NHL picks and parlays. The NHL’s season is coming to an end, which means bettors are going to want to secure some bankroll to place wagers on their favorite teams during the NHL playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all these games and other events.

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We’re going to go over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day. With some of the best teams in the NHL facing off on Saturday, we will be getting some great odds on some of these.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (April 23): Toronto Maple Leafs ML (+117)

When looking at the matchup between the Toronto Maple Leaves and the Florida Panthers, the one thing that is going to jump out is that these two teams are not only two of the best in the Eastern Conference, but all of the NHL.

Both teams are going to be coming in with the number one and number two seed in the Atlantic Division, which should lead to this one being an exciting game in Florida.

The reason for this pick is the Toronto Maple Leafs currently average the most goals in the NHL on the road with nearly four per game. Both of these teams met at the beginning of April and the Panthers ended up with a 7-6 overtime victory.

Toronto should be much more focused in this one considering that they’re trying to solidify a top spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, so expect them to come out in this one with much more fire.

Bet Toronto Maple Leafs Florida Panthers BetOnline Free Play Odds +117 -139

RELATED: Aleksander Barkov’s Third Career NHL Hat Trick Was Very Unique

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (April 23): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-150)

The second pick of our parlay is going to be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win outright against the Nashville Predators. Tampa Bay is going to be coming into this one only winning four of their last 10 games, but for a team that is trying to get a better seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, this is the perfect opportunity for them to a focus and get back on track.

The Predators are certainly a good team as they also have 93 points and are fighting for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs, but there’s no denying that the Lightning are just a bit better.

Juuse Saros hasn’t looked particularly well in the net recently as he’s given up at least three goals in three of his past four starts. With the Lightning coming off a game where they scored eight goals against an above-average Toronto Maple Leafs team, expect them to still be able to put the puck in the net at a high level in this one.

Bet Nashville Predators Tampa Bay Lightning BetOnline Free Play Odds +135 -150

RELATED: Steven Stamkos Leads Lightning To Victory In The 2022 Stadium Series

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (April 23): Dallas Stars -1.5 (-108)

Taking the Dallas Stars at the moment doesn’t necessarily seem like a great idea considering that they’re on a three-game losing streak and have only managed to win four of their last 10 games. However, with their talent compared to the Seattle Kraken and the Kraken having the least amount of points in the Pacific Division, this is the perfect time for Dallas to get back on track.

The reason Dallas has struggled recently is their inability to keep the puck out of the net as they’ve given up at least four goals in each of their last three games.

Dallas is currently 24-10-3 on their home ice and the Kraken have been brutal on the road. They currently have the second-worst road record in all of hockey and score the fifth least amount of goals per game on the road.

Bet Dallas Stars Seattle Kraken BetOnline Free Play Odds -250 +175

RELATED: Ugly 6-3 Loss To Dallas caps off rough week for Wild

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day certainly isn’t going to be easy to hit considering that we’re going to be betting against the Florida Panthers, but if Toronto can come away with the win in Florida, this is a parlay that should hit.

The Dallas Stars are going to welcome the Seattle Kraken into their home ice and take care of business. The Tampa Bay Lightning should also be able to take care of the Nashville Predators, leading to this one only being relied on by the Toronto Maple Leafs coming away with the victory.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +597 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers