UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night 205: Lemos vs Andrade takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, back at the UFC Apex Facility, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the main event is a Women’s strawweight bout featuring the former Women’s Strawweight Champion Jessica “Bate Estaca” Andrade taking on rising prospect Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos.

I’ll break down the fight below:

UFC Fight Night 205: Andrade vs Lemos | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 205

205 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 205: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 205: Apex Arena | Las Vegas, NV

Apex Arena | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos

Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos 📊 UFC Stats: Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1

Jessica Andrade 22-9-0 | Amanda Lemos 11-1-1 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Andrade (-220) | Lemos (+185)

UFC Odds — Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos Odds

Jessica Andrade opened up as the favorite at -200 with the comeback on Lemos at +170. The line has bounced around but has stayed pretty consistent with the current line Andrade -220 and the comeback on Lemos +185. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Betting Odds for Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos

Moneyline Odds Play Jessica Andrade -220 Amanda Lemos +170

*UFC odds as of April 23, 2022

UFC Fight Night Odds on Andrade vs Lemos Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the odds slightly favoring the over, suggesting that this fight could go to decision. Will this fight go the distance?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -165 Under 2.5 +135

*UFC odds as of April 23, 2022

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly breakdown the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jessica Andrade — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #6

: #6 Age : 30

: 30 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 5’1″ (155 cm)

: 5’1″ (155 cm) Reach : 62″ (157 cm)

: 62″ (157 cm) Weight 115 lbs (52.2kgs)

115 lbs (52.2kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Jessica Andrade — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 22-9-0

: 22-9-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (41% of wins)

9 (41% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 7 (32% of wins)

: 7 (32% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 5 (23% of wins)

: 5 (23% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 4 (44% of losses)

: 4 (44% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 2 (22% of losses)

: 2 (22% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 3 (33% of losses)

Amanda Lemos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #10

: #10 Age : 34

: 34 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 5’4″ (171 cm)

: 5’4″ (171 cm) Reach : 65” (180 cm)

: 65” (180 cm) Weight 115 lbs (52.2 kgs)

115 lbs (52.2 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Amanda Lemos — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record: 11 -1-1

-1-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 7 (64% of wins)

: 7 (64% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 2 (18% of wins)

: 2 (18% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 2 (18% of wins)

: 2 (18% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 1 (100% of losses)

: 1 (100% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Decision: 0

UFC Fight Night 205: Lemos vs Andrade Predictions and Picks

Jessica Andrade is dropping down to 115 lbs after fighting her last 3 fights at Strawweight. Andrade originally won the strawweight championship against Rose Namajunas in May 2019, when she knocked out Rose by a body slam. Andrade would then go on to lose the belt to Weili Zhang after getting knocked out herself by knees and punches in round 1. Andrade would then rematch Rose Namajunas where she lost a spilt decision, before moving up to 125 lbs.

Can Jessica Andrade return to title contention?

Jessica Andrade is a well-rounder fighter mixing strikes and takedowns. Striking-wide Andrade stays busy landing 6.24 strikes per minute at 50% accuracy. However, she also absorbs 5.21 strikes per minute at 53%. She does like to mix in the takedowns averaging 2.90 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Andrade is sort of viewed as the gatekeeper now having only lost to the best of the best including Valentina Shevchenko, Rose Namajunas, Weili Zhang, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk while beating up and comers such as Cynthia Calvillo and Katlyn Chookagian. Will Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) fall under that up and comers or the best of the best category?

Can Amanda Lemos take the next step to a title shot?

Amanda Lemos is currently on a 5 fight win streak coming off a win over UFC veteran Angela Hill. Lemos is a quick and accurate striker landing 5.35 strikes per minute at 58% accuracy. Lemos’s striking defense is average absorbing 4.67 strikes per minute at 48% accuracy. Lemos also mixes in the takedowns but only at 1.31 every 15 minutes, but she does boast a 87% takedown defense.

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Lemos

Physically Lemos will have a 3″ height and reach advantage but will be 4 years older. Both women possess speed but Lemos fights a little longer using more straight punches. Andrade will need to close the distance and throw more power shots. It’s also worth noting that this fight is 5 rounds and we have not seen Lemos go more than 3. Amanda Lemos did fight to a 3-round decision in her last fight, but did show signs of slowing down a little, so her 5-round cardio is a question mark. It’s also worth noting that this fight takes place in the smaller UFC Apex Arena. The 30% smaller octagon has resulted in more finishes compared to the bigger octagon. With both women having more finishes than fights that go to decision, it is definitely something to think about.

Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Andrade by TKO/KO: 25% (+300 or better)

Andrade by Sub: 15% (+567 or better)

Andrade by Decision: 15% (+567 or better)

Lemos by TKO/KO: 25% (+300 or better)

Lemos by Submission: 5% (+900 or better)

Lemos by Decision: 15% (+567 or better)

This translates to:

Jessica Andrade -122 or better

Amanda Lemos +122 or better

Fight goes to dec: +233 or better

Fight doesn’t go dec: -233 or better

I do think that the fight odds are a little bit wide with Lemos currently +185. However, the cardio concerns and the step up in competition are unknown. Lemos could walk through Andrade, or Andrade could fulfill the gatekeeper role and knockout Lemos.

Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for the UFC Fights Tonight

My UFC Best Bets is:

A little bit pricey with the juice, but with the smaller cage, the cardio concerns, and both fighters able to land a knockout, it looks like a safe play.

