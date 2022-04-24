4/24/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

The strength of the New York Mets (11-5) in the early going has been their starting pitching so it’s not a shock that a bullpen day didn’t go well for them. The Mets opted for a bullpen day instead of promoting a starter from the minor leagues and the move backfired as they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-9) 5-2 to even their weekend series at a game a piece. The two sides will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Chase Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (2-0, 2.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill struggled a bit against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, allowing four runs in six innings of work, but did enough to keep the Mets in the game. The end result was an extra-inning win for the Mets and a no-decision for Megill. The Diamondbacks will counter with veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.38 ERA), a noted Mets’ nemesis from the past. Bumgarner pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: