4/24/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

The strength of the New York Mets (11-5) in the early going has been their starting pitching so it’s not a shock that a bullpen day didn’t go well for them. The Mets opted for a bullpen day instead of promoting a starter from the minor leagues and the move backfired as they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-9) 5-2 to even their weekend series at a game a piece. The two sides will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Chase Field.
Right-hander Tylor Megill (2-0, 2.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill struggled a bit against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, allowing four runs in six innings of work, but did enough to keep the Mets in the game. The end result was an extra-inning win for the Mets and a no-decision for Megill. The Diamondbacks will counter with veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.38 ERA), a noted Mets’ nemesis from the past. Bumgarner pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Today's lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/W6HZaP54P2
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 24, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Megill has never faced the Diamondbacks before.
Bumgarner is 6-0 with a 2.49 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.
Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil will sit this afternoon with the lefty Bumgarner on the mound. Travis Jankowski will start in center field and hit ninth while Luis Guillorme starts at second base while batting seventh.
Pete Alonso is 3 for 8 with a homer and an RBI in his career against Bumgarner.
The Mets’ streak of consecutive series victories to start the season will reach five if they can secure a win today.
This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Mets have won three of the first five meetings entering today’s game.