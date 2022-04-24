Cincinnati Reds become first MLB team ever with 11 straight losses by multiple runs in April

The Cincinnati Reds have got off to an awful start. They have only won twice in their first 15 games, and in fact have the worst record in all of Major League Baseball. On Saturday, the Reds became the first MLB team ever to have 11 straight losses in April by multiple runs according to ESPN, after being beaten 5-0 by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Other 10 losses in the streak

In this streak, the Reds lost 10-5 to the Cleveland Guardians on April 12, 7-3 to the Guardians on April 13, 9-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 14, 3-1 to the Dodgers on April 15, 5-2 to the Dodgers on April 16, 9-1 to the Dodgers on April 17, 4-1 to the San Diego Padres on April 18, 6-2 to the Padres on April 19, 6-0 to the Padres on April 20, and 4-2 to the Cardinals on April 21. During the losing streak, the Reds have been outscored 68-20. They have been outscored by eight runs once, six runs twice, five runs twice, four runs twice, three runs twice, and two runs twice.

Before the streak

At the beginning of the the season, before the streak began, the Reds split a four-game series with the reigning World Series champion, Atlanta Braves. In fact, the Reds spoiled the Braves’ opening night when they celebrated last year’s championship, with a 6-3 win on April 7. The only other Reds’ win this season also was by a score of 6-3 over Atlanta on April 10.

Team struggles

It has been a dreadful start to the season for a core group of the Reds’ offense. First baseman Joey Votto is only batting .154, third baseman Mike Moustakas is only batting .129, Tommy Pham is batting .133, Nick Senzel is batting .107, while right fielder Aristides Aquino only has two hits in 38 at bats for a dreadful batting average of .053.

It is just as bad, maybe even worse for the pitching. Tyler Mahle has an earned run average of 6.88. Hunter Greene is at 5.27, Vladimir Gutierrez is at 5.54, Reiver Sanmartin is at 7.11, and Nick Lodolo is at 8.00.

The Reds’ do not have the worst odds of winning the World Series at +30000 according to Betonline. The Baltimore Orioles are at +40000, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are at +50000. It was a terrible day for the Pirates too as they were spanked 21-0 by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday

