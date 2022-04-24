Florida Panthers have largest winning streak in franchise history

The Florida Panthers are red hot as of late. Just how hot? Well, they now have a 13-game winning streak, a franchise record, according to Reuters. The Panthers won their 13th straight on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers recorded their win on Saturday in comeback fashion. The Maple Leafs had a 2-0 first period lead, before the Panthers scored twice in the second period on goals from Aleksander Barkov and Claude Giroux, and then the overtime winner from Brandon Montour. The game-winning goal was Montour’s 10th goal of the season and came from Giroux and Mason Marchment. Interestingly, this was Montour’s first overtime winning goal in his 370 career games in the National Hockey League.

12 other wins

During the streak, the Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 on March 29, the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on March 31, the New Jersey Devils 7-6 in overtime on April 2, the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on April 3, the Maple Leafs 7-6 in overtime on April 5, the Sabres 4-3 on April 8, the Nashville Predators 4-1 on April 9, the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime on April 12, the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on April 15, the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on April 17, the New York Islanders 3-2 in overtime on April 19, and the Red Wings 5-2 on April 21. The Panthers’ last loss came on March 27 in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

In that streak, the Panthers outscored their opponents 64-33. There is no doubt the Panthers are scoring a lot. Their 328 goals lead the NHL. What might be disconcerting however is the fact that they gave up six goals in two of their wins during the streak.

Florida previously had a 12-game win streak from December 15, 2015 to January 10, 2016. The longest winning streak in NHL history was 17 games by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93.

The Panthers have the best record in the NHL at the moment. They have a record of 57 wins, 15 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 120 points overall. Their odds of winning the Stanley Cup are at +500 according to betonline.ag.

