Have we seen the end of Tyson Fury?

Over the last decade and a half, you could make the argument that British boxer Tyson Fury has been the best heavyweight boxer in the world. In 33 fights since 2008, Fury has a spectacular record of 32 wins and one draw.

Retirement Sign

On Saturday, Fury made boxing headlines after his sixth round knockout of Dillian Whyte of Great Britain for the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight titles when he stated, “I have to be a man of my word, and I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King, and what a way to go out.”

This sounds like a genuine retirement speech. According to Ben Church of CNN, Fury has promised his wife Paris that he needed to step away from boxing, and has the support from his promoter Frank Warren.

What a way to go out if this was Fury’s final bout. There were 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London to watch the fight.

Dillian Whyte

Whyte, who has nicknames of “The Villain,” and “The Body Snatcher,” represents Great Britain, even though he was initially born in Port Antonio, Jamaica. Whyte has held the WBC interim heavyweight title on two separate occasions from 2019 to 2020, and again from 2021 to 2022. It will now be interesting to see who takes the WBC Heavyweight title if Fury decides to pack things up.

On Saturday, Whyte, who is now 28-3 all-time, showed some flashes of brilliance in the middle of the fight, but Fury took control in the latter stages, and delivered with an overpowering uppercut with 10 seconds remaining in round number six. It was the first time that Fury had ever fought Whyte.

Tyson Fury

The only time Fury did not win in the ring in his professional career was on December 1, 2018. That is when he had a split decision against American Deontay Wilder at Staples Center for the WBC Heavyweight title. Fury redeemed himself with a seventh round TKO on February 22, 2020, and a KO on October 9, 2021. Both of Fury’s wins over Wilder came in the Boxing Mecca of Las Vegas. Also since his draw against Wilder, Fury has beaten Germany’s Tom Schwarz and Sweden’s Otto Wallin.

