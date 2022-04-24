Jazz Sneak Out 1 Point Win Against Mavericks, Tie Series At 2-2

With how the first three games went of the series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, it seemed likely that Dallas was going to be able to easily come away with a win in game 4 as Luke Doncic returned.

Unfortunately for Dallas, that was not the case as Utah was able to come away with a 100-99 victory behind Jordan Clarkson’s 25 points.

Luka did his usual thing by scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 boards, but it was clear that he didn’t look like his normal self after returning from an ankle injury.

Can the Jazz Win The Series Against Dallas?

With the series now heading back to Dallas for one game, it would be likely that Dallas is going to be able to come away with a victory. However, it did look like something clicked for this Utah Jazz team in the third and fourth quarter of game 4, leaving this to be an interesting game 5.

If Dallas can find the way to hit their shots like they did when Luka wasn’t on the court, they should be able to walk away with a win. The question is now if he’s going to take away some of the looks other guys are getting and they won’t play team basketball.

The role players on Dallas are the reason why they jumped out to a 2-1 series lead. Jalen Brunson has emerged into a star for this team and guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and others have really stepped up.

The winner of this series is most likely going to be taking on the Phoenix Suns in round 2. Although Devin Booker is injured, Phoenix should be able to win the series against the New Orleans Pelicans as they’re currently up, 2-1.

Jazz vs Mavericks Odds to Win the Series

The 4-5 playoff games are always some of the toughest series to predict. The odds coming into this one are still going to have the Dallas Mavericks as the small favorite, but the books also realize that Utah can certainly win this series.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for both Utah and Dallas from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +105 -135

When is Game 5 Between the Mavericks vs Jazz?

The highly-anticipated Game 5 is going to be taking place on Monday at 9:30 EST. This game is going to be played at the American Airlines Center as Dallas is going to do everything they can to make sure they protect their home court.