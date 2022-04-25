Bayern Munich wins record 10th straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich won a 10th straight Bundesliga title on Saturday. It was a record-breaking victory for Bayern on Saturday because they became the first soccer team in a major European soccer league to win 10 consecutive titles according to thenationalnews.com.

Bayern had their record-breaking title from a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich got their goals from Serge Gnabry of Stuttgart, Germany in the 15th minute, Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland in the 34th minute, and Jamal Musiala of Stuttgart, Germany in the 83rd minute.

With three games left, Bayern now has a record of 24 wins, four losses, and three draws. They have 75 points, which are 12 more points than Borussia Dortmund, which is in second place with 63 points.

Robert Lewandowski

For Lewandowski, it was his 33rd Bundesliga goal of the season in 31 games to date. It was also his sixth game-winning goal in the Bundesliga this season. The 33-year-old striker also scored the game-winning goals on October 17 in a 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkeusen, on November 6 in a 2-1 win over SC Freiburg, on December 4 in a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, on January 15 in a 4-0 win over FC Cologne, and on April 9 in a 1-0 win over FC Augsburg.

On the season, Lewandowski’s 33 goals leads the Bundesliga comfortably. He has 12 more goals than Peter Schick of Prague, Czech Republic. So far this season, Schick has 21 goals with Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus

Bayern broke the record previously set by Juventus, which won nine straight titles in Serie A action in Italy from 2012 to 2020. Their streak came to an end in 2020-21, when Juventus finished fourth in Series A, as they were beaten by Inter Milan (91 points), and AC Milan (79 points). Juventus actually was tied for third place with Atalanta, as they each had 78 points. So far in 2021-22, Juventus is actually in fourth place with 63 points. They trail AC Milan (74 points), Inter Milan (72 points), and Napoli (67 points).