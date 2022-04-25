Bucks Go Up 3-1 Against Bulls After Easy Win In Game 4

After losing in game two to the Chicago Bulls and Khris Middleton going down, things were looking a bit rough for the defending world champion Milwaukee Bucks. However, Milwaukee has now come out in games three and four and took care of business with ease against the Chicago Bulls as they ended up winning game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead, 119-95.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did his usual thing and that’s by being the best player in the world as he finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds without breaking a sweat. Jrue Holiday looked great as he finished with 26 points and seven rebounds and Milwaukee also got a huge contribution out of Grayson Allen as he finished with 27 points off the bench.

Will Milwaukee Win In 5 Games?

From the looks of things, it would seem likely that the Milwaukee Bucks are going to be able to take care of business against the Chicago Bulls in five games.

What Milwaukee has been able to do on the defensive side of the ball cannot go unnoticed and is the main reason why they will be able to win this series in five games. In the past two games, DeMar DeRozan has been locked down as he only ended up scoring 11 points in game 3.

If Milwaukee can continue defending at this high of a level, not only will they be able to take care of the Bulls in five games, but they will most likely be the title favorites after winning it all a season ago.

Bucks vs Bulls Odds to Win the Series

The odds to win the series are going to see the Milwaukee Bucks as the heavy favorites. At -8000 odds, the books are pretty much saying that this series is about as good as over and they should be correct. Even if Chicago can come back and steal a game, Milwaukee should be able to win this one in six games at the most.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for both Chicago and Milwaukee from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Bulls Bucks BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +2200 -8000

When is Game 5 Between the Bucks vs Bulls?

Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls is going to be taking place on Wednesday, April 27th. The game does not have a time yet, but it will be taking place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.