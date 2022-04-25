Celtics Sweep Nets, First Team To Be Favored At Beginning Of Season And Not Win A Game In Playoffs

When the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets found out that they were both set to meet in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, people expected that it was going to be a seven-game series and was going to be one of the craziest series that the NBA has seen in quite some time.

Although there were many great moments in this one including a buzzer-beating win in game 1 on a Jason Tatum layup, and some other exciting moments, Boston easily took care of business against this Brooklyn Nets team and was able to walk away with the series sweep.

Can The Celtics Win An NBA Title?

With the brand of basketball that the Boston Celtics have been able to play since January 1st, there is no denying that not only is this team capable of winning a championship, but they might have to be the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

They’re most likely going to be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks and although the Bucks are the defending champions, Boston could give them a tough time if they don’t come out and perform to the best of their abilities.

Milwaukee has a tendency at times of not playing well at the beginning of a playoff series, which was evident as they only went up 2-0 against one team last year when they won the title and went 1-1 against Chicago this year.

If Milwaukee comes out and doesn’t play the type of basketball that everybody knows they can, Boston can easily start with a 2-0 series lead and from there it’s going to be tough for them to fight back.

When Does The Second Round Of The NBA Playoffs Start?

The second round of the NBA Playoffs hasn’t been announced yet. Whenever the Milwaukee Bucks finish their series against the Chicago Bulls, the series dates will then be announced that day, or the following morning.