How to Watch NBA Playoffs and Stream Games NBA Games Today for Free

Jeremy Freeborn

There are three NBA Playoff Games this evening. The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics in game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in game five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, and the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Utah Jazz in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinal. The Nets and 76ers can close their respective series out as they lead 3-0 and 3-1 respectively, while the Mavericks and Jazz are tied at two games apiece.

Here are the best ways to watch the NBA playoff games tonight!
TIME ET
GAME
TV
7:00pm
Celtics – Nets
ROUND 1, GAME 4
TNT, TSN
8:00pm
Raptors – Sixers
ROUND 1, GAME 5
NBA TV, Sportsnet
9:30pm
Jazz – Mavericks
ROUND 1, GAME 5
TNT, TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn
