How to Watch NBA Playoffs and Stream NBA Games Today for Free

There are three NBA Playoff Games this evening. The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics in game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in game five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, and the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Utah Jazz in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinal. The Nets and 76ers can close their respective series out as they lead 3-0 and 3-1 respectively, while the Mavericks and Jazz are tied at two games apiece.

Here are the best ways to watch the NBA playoff games tonight!

TIME ET GAME TV 7:00pm Celtics – Nets ROUND 1, GAME 4 TNT, TSN 8:00pm Raptors – Sixers ROUND 1, GAME 5 NBA TV, Sportsnet 9:30pm Jazz – Mavericks ROUND 1, GAME 5 TNT, TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV.