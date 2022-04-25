MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 25

Although there are only going to be seven MLB games on Monday, bettors should still have an easy way of finding ways to profit on our picks and parlays of the day. Remember at the beginning of the season, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing that there are only going to be a few games considering that we have to be safe to keep building our bankroll for the entire year.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 25): Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

When looking at the matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first thing that is going to come into play here is that Walker Buehler has done a great job in his career against the current Arizona Diamondbacks lineup and Merrill Kelly of the Diamondbacks has done a horrible job against the current Dodgers lineup.

Hitters are only hitting .191 against Walker Buehler in a huge sample size and he has a FIP that is almost below 3. Merrill Kelly, on the other hand. has been lit up by the current Dodgers lineup as hitters are hitting nearly .375 and they also have an xwOBA of .378.

Los Angeles is also going to be coming into this one winning eight of their last 10 games, while the Diamondbacks have already struggled to start the year, only winning four of their last 10.

Take the Los Angeles Dodgers – 1.5 runs.

Picks Dodgers Diamondbacks BetOnline Free Play Odds -120 +100

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 25): New York Mets ML (-155)

Coming into the season, everybody knew that the New York Mets were going to be one of the best teams in all of baseball and they’ve done exactly that through the first 17 games of the season. The Mets are going to be coming into this one at 12-5 and are going to be taking on the Saint Louis Cardinals who have also played well as they’re currently 9-5.

The reason behind this pick is that Max Scherzer has done a great job against the current Cardinals lineup throughout his career. He has held hitters to below a .175 batting average and has a FIP of 1.65.

The Cardinals have managed to swing the bat much better than they have in recent years to start the season, but with Max Scherzer on the bump, he should be able to have them looking like the normal Cardinals offense that we’re used to seeing.

Take the Mets on the Moneyline.

Picks Cardinals Mets BetOnline Free Play Odds +143 -155

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 23): Philadelphia Phillies ML (-173)

With our final bet of the day, we’re going to go with the Philadelphia Phillies to win outright against the Colorado Rockies.

Philadelphia hasn’t necessarily had the start to the season that they were hoping for as they’ve only managed to win three of their last 10 games and currently sit at 6-10, but this team is much better than their record shows.

They’ve done a great job against Kyle Freeland the past few seasons as hitters have an xBA of nearly .300 and his FIP is above 5.35.

Take the Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline.

Picks Rockies Phillies BetOnline Free Play Odds +159 -173

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we looked at above. It isn’t going to give us the craziest odds at only about +370, but this is a parlay that I am confident in.

The only game that I do have some worries about is the Philadelphia Phillies beating the Colorado Rockies. Although they have done a great job against Kyle Freeland throughout his career, the Phillies have struggled recently, but that shouldn’t matter on Monday.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers a decent return at +370 parlay odds at BetOnline.

