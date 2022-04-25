MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

A small seven game MLB slate awaits us Monday night. Just because it’s a small slate, that doesn’t mean we can’t find some picks that we like. Let’s look at some of the best MLB bets and picks today.

Best MLB Picks Today | Predictions and Best Bets for the MLB Games Today (April 25):

Below, we will go over the best MLB bets as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Picks Today: Boston Red Sox (+110) vs Toronto Blue Jays

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pick | Best MLB Bets Today

The Boston Red Sox will travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in the first game of a four-game series. As of now, it’s unclear (outside of Tanner Houck) who is ineligible to play in Canada from the Red Sox due to the country’s vaccine mandate. But multiple reports are alluding to most of the Red Sox’s 28-man roster being fully vaccinated.

With the assumption that the Red Sox will be at full strength, we’re getting nice value on the better pitcher in this matchup. While Nathan Eovaldi hasn’t had the strongest start to the season from a batted-ball perspective, ranking in the 11th percentile in Hard Hit Rate and 11th percentile in xwOBA, he is still sporting a 3.68 ERA. Eovaldi faced the Blue Jays in his last start on April 19, going 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits (one home run) and striking out six.

On the opposing side, Jose Berrios (6.35 ERA) will be going for Toronto. He made his last start against the Red Sox where he went six innings, striking out six and allowing eight hits and just one earned run. While the Red Sox have lost two straight games and have lost 6 of their last 10, this is a good spot to back them as underdogs with the better pitcher on the mound. Eovaldi will look to have a immediate revenge after laboring against this group last time, and the Red Sox will be able to break through against Berrios despite scoring just one run on 8 hits the last time they met.

Best MLB Bets Today: Los Angeles Angels (-112) vs Cleveland Guardians

Angels vs Guardians Best Bet | Best MLB Picks Today

The Cleveland Guardians are beginning to reel. They’ve lost three straight games, getting swept by the Yankees in the Bronx, and now have to fly across the country to meet the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. The Angels will be better rested, as they just completed a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles.

We’re getting some value on this line thanks to Shane Bieber. Bieber is a big name pitcher, but some of his underlying metrics this season are concerning. He is in just the 13th percentile in fastball velocity, 40th percentile in fastball spin and 41st percentile in Average Exit Velocity. While he has pitched well, allowing just a .188 wOBA, his expected is closer to. 300.

Shane Bieber hasn’t looked like the same pitcher he was in 2019 and 2020, so let’s take advantage of getting a short price on a home team with some formidable bats at the top of their lineup against a team traveling across the country. Mike Trout is 6-12 since returning from injury, he alone can win this game tonight.