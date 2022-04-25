MLB

MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 25

Jon Conahan
There aren’t going to be as many MLB games as there have been in the past two weeks on Monday as we’ll only see seven games taking place. However, bettors are still going to have a great chance of making some money as we’ll go over our best MLB player prop bets of the day.

RELATED: Reds become the first team ever with 11 straight losses by multiple runs

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 25): Kyle Freeland Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies are going to be facing off against a star-studded Philadelphia Phillies lineup. Freeland is going to be coming into this one after three disappointing starts to begin the season as he currently has a 7.71 ER and a WHIP near 2.

Freeland recently pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies a week ago and Philadelphia was able to put up six hits and two runs against him in five innings pitched. Although that line isn’t too great for Philadelphia, he only struck out three batters in five innings of work, which should happen once again on Monday.

In his career against the current Philadelphia Phillies lineup, hitters have an xBA of nearly .300 and he has a FIP of 5.38.

Take Freeland to have under 5.5 strikeouts.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +120 -150 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Rockies Win Total Bet

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 25): Xander Bogaerts Under 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

The next bet of the day is going to be taking Xander Bogaerts to have under 1.5 total bases against Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. In Xander’s career against Berrios, Berrios has held him to just 3-20(.150 BA) and only one XBH.

Berrios hasn’t had his best stuff to start the year as he has a 6.35 ER and a 2.03 WHIP in three starts, but Bogaerts has struggled against him throughout his career and that trend should continue on Monday.

Despite Xander Bogaerts currently hitting .350, Berrios is going to do his usual thing on Monday and be able to quiet him down once again.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +120 -110 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 25): Walker Buehler Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+115)

Walker Buehler hasn’t necessarily had his best strike-out stuff to start the season, but the numbers that he’s managed to put up against the current Arizona Diamondbacks lineup is the reason behind this pick. Throughout his career against the Diamondbacks, he’s managed to strike out 35 batters and held hitters to below a .200 batting average.

The Arizona Diamondbacks also strike out the third most amount in all of Major League Baseball as they currently average 9.4 strikeouts per game.

If Buehler has his A-stuff on Monday, this is an easy win.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +115 -130 BetOnline logo

RELATED: How To Bet On Dodgers In California

Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
