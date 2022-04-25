NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Picks for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5

The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA player props, best bets and Game 5 picks are here. On Monday, two contests are scheduled for Game 5. The Toronto Raptors are playing the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. Of course, this game can be watched live via NBATV.

Next, the Utah Jazz are squaring off versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET. This contest will air live on TNT. BetOnline odds and NBA Players Props for Game 5 are posted below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. If interested, skim through other NBA betting picks and sports betting content.

NBA Player Prop Bets | Best NBA Prop Bets Today

For the Game 5 matchups, there are several NBA player prop bets available for the Raptors-76ers and Jazz-Mavericks series. Pertaining to the Raptors-76ers contest, two noteworthy player performance doubles have been pulled from BetOnline’s prop list. They are definitely worth checking out. Also, will the Jazz and Mavericks score 100+ points tonight? Read below for the prediction. Other NBA player props are on the main page.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, April 25 — James Harden to have 20+ points and 76ers to win (-150)

Entering this fifth matchup of the series, the 76ers are eight-point favorites over the Raptors. James Harden is averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game in this first-round playoff series. In the 76ers’ Game 4 loss at Scotiabank Arena, Harden ended his performance with 22 points in 42 minutes played. Though, in Game 3, the guard finished one-point shy of scoring 20 points.

Likewise, the 13-year veteran put up only 14 points in the second game. Based on the available statistics, it makes sense why bettors are expecting the 76ers to close out this series tonight. However, will Harden generate at least 20 points at home? Yes, the odds are in his favor. Take this bet. After all, the game is being played at Wells Fargo Center.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds +150 -150

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, April 25 — Joel Embiid to have 25+ points and 76ers to win (-304)

Furthermore, five-time All-Star Joel Embiid could finish his performance tonight with another double-double. Assuming the center stays healthy in Game 5, this outcome is in the cards. He is averaging 26 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game against the Raptors.

In Game 3, Embiid contributed 33 points and 13 rebounds as well. Nonetheless, the center had 21 points in Game 4, falling short of the 25-point metric. Since he is the 76ers’ leading scorer so far in the postseason, some might say that this is the best prop bet. Plus, it’s also one of the safest.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds +304 -304

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, April 25 — Both teams to score 100+ points (yes -130, no +100)

Moreover, the Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites over the Jazz tonight. In a series filled with uncertainties, some gamblers might be seeking the easy way out. Unfortunately, the Jazz and Mavs continue to keep things interesting. In Game 1, both teams failed to score at least 100 points. Then, in the following two contests, the teams reached the mark. Next, Dallas scored 99 points in Game 4 on Saturday.

Just one point off can cost bettors in the end. Having said all of this, the series is tied. The Mavericks have the edge at American Airlines Center. Oddsmakers are expecting a higher-scoring outing by both contenders. Will both Western Conference teams score 100+ points in Game 5? Yes, there is a great chance. Luka Doncic could score a minimum of 20 points tonight. More NBA player props are on the main page.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -130 +100

