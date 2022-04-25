NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 25

Today, two games are scheduled for Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs; free NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 5 best bets and odds are available here. The Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live on NBATV.

Then, the Utah Jazz are playing the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET. It will air live via TNT. BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs first round picks are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. Check out other NBA betting picks and sports betting content.

Free Raptors vs 76ers Pick — 76ers -7.5 (-105)

Leading into the Game 5 matchup tonight for the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the 76ers are 7.5-point favorites at Wells Fargo Center. Toronto managed to avoid the sweep on Saturday, defeating Philadelphia 110-102 in Game 4. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors in scoring with 34 points. Plus, Gary Trent Jr. contributed 24 points in 39 minutes played. The 76ers were outscored 30-25 in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, for the Raptors’ injury report, they have two players listed: PG Fred VanVleet (questionable) and SF Scottie Barnes (probable). The team definitely needs both players on the court tonight. Will the underdogs’ season come to an end in Game 5? Toronto is 1-4 in its last five games played. Not to mention, the Raptors are 2-6 ATS in their past eight road matchups versus the Sixers.

Raptors vs 76ers Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Moreover, as for the 76ers’ injury report, the team has two players on the list: SF Matisse Thybulle (probable) and C Charles Bassey (out). Bassey was downgraded to out because of a shoulder injury. Anyway, the 76ers’ five-game winning streak came to end on Saturday. However, they have a two-game lead over the Raptors right now. And the Sixers are 5-0 in their previous five home contests.

Pertaining to the point spread consensus, approximately 64% of gamblers are putting their bets down on the 76ers to cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. For the point total consensus, a whopping 90% of bettors are anticipating the total will go over 209.5. All things considered, pick the 76ers to close out this series, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 209.5. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 5 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Free Jazz vs Mavericks Pick — Mavericks -3 (-110)

Furthermore, the Jazz are squaring off against the Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Dallas is a three-point favorite at home. With the series tied, which team has an edge tonight? Based on in-depth betting trends and a simple observation, the Mavericks should win. Though, Utah defeated Dallas 100-99 in Game 4 on Saturday. Jordan Clarkson led his team in scoring with 25 points. The Jazz shot 42.9% from the field and 34.1% from downtown.

According to the Jazz’s injury report, SG Trent Forrest remains out indefinitely. He is still recovering from a foot injury. For a reminder, the total has gone under in four of Utah’s past six contests. To add to the information above, the Jazz are 1-8 ATS in their last nine meetings versus the Mavericks. They have also struggled to cover the spread in recent road matchups.

Jazz vs Mavericks Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Equally important, the Mavericks’ injury report is showing PG Frank Ntilikina as questionable. The guard might need more time to recover from an illness. Now, although the series is tied, Dallas has Luka Doncic back on the court. Needless to say, Doncic is the leading scorer. The team is 7-1 in its previous eight games played at home as well. Next, the total has gone over in eight of the Mavs’ past 11 contests. Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five home matchups against Utah, too.

Regarding the point spread consensus, 87% of bettors are expecting the Mavs to cover the spread at American Airlines Center. Of course, 74% of gamblers are hoping the point total goes over 212.5. Taking everything into account, pick the Mavs to win tonight, the Jazz will cover the spread and the total will go over 212.5. More NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 5 best bets and odds are on the main page.

