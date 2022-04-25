NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 25

Jon Conahan
NHL Parlays

Unfortunately, we’re only going to have one NHL game on Monday that is going to offer a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks. Although we’re not going to be able to make too much money because of only one game, we will still put together a small parlay to help bettors make some money on Monday.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all these games and other sports events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We’re going to go over one pick below and also give the parlay of the day. With only one game, we will have to make some interesting picks.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (April 25): Philadelphia Flyers (+121)

The matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers could be someone interesting. Neither of these teams has necessarily played well at all this season. The Blackhawks are going to be coming in with the second least amount of points in the Central Division and the Flyers are going to be coming in with the least amount of points in the Metropolitan Division.

These are two of the worst teams in all of hockey, but the Flyers are currently on a two-game winning streak and could potentially make it their third win in a row on Monday.

The bet of the day is going to be taking the Flyers to win the game outright. The reason for this pic is because Kevin Lankinen has done a horrible job in the net for Chicago this season. He’s giving up nearly 3.65 goals per game and has a save percentage of only 88%.

Take the Flyers Moneyline

Bet Flyers Blackhawks BetOnline Free Play
Odds +121 -134 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Aleksander Barkov’s Third Career NHL Hat Trick Was Very Unique

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Unfortunately, we’re only going to be able to have these two picks that we’re going to talk about below as the parlay of the day. The first one is going to be taking the Flyers Moneyline just like we spoke about above, and the next one is going to be taking the over in this game at 6.5.

Although both teams do have a tendency of not scoring at times, both teams offer two of the worst goalies in all of hockey which should lead to this one being a high-scoring game.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +220.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Topics  
NHL
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
