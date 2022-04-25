NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 25

Unfortunately, we’re only going to have one NHL game on Monday that is going to offer a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks. Although we’re not going to be able to make too much money because of only one game, we will still put together a small parlay to help bettors make some money on Monday.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We’re going to go over one pick below and also give the parlay of the day. With only one game, we will have to make some interesting picks.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (April 25): Philadelphia Flyers (+121)

The matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers could be someone interesting. Neither of these teams has necessarily played well at all this season. The Blackhawks are going to be coming in with the second least amount of points in the Central Division and the Flyers are going to be coming in with the least amount of points in the Metropolitan Division.

These are two of the worst teams in all of hockey, but the Flyers are currently on a two-game winning streak and could potentially make it their third win in a row on Monday.

The bet of the day is going to be taking the Flyers to win the game outright. The reason for this pic is because Kevin Lankinen has done a horrible job in the net for Chicago this season. He’s giving up nearly 3.65 goals per game and has a save percentage of only 88%.

Take the Flyers Moneyline

Bet Flyers Blackhawks BetOnline Free Play Odds +121 -134

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Unfortunately, we’re only going to be able to have these two picks that we’re going to talk about below as the parlay of the day. The first one is going to be taking the Flyers Moneyline just like we spoke about above, and the next one is going to be taking the over in this game at 6.5.

Although both teams do have a tendency of not scoring at times, both teams offer two of the worst goalies in all of hockey which should lead to this one being a high-scoring game.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +220.

