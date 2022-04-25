Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Avoid Getting Swept By Warriors In Game 4

The Golden State Warriors had an opportunity to sweep the Denver Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic but Denver was able to walk away with a five-point victory and keep their season alive.

Jokic went off in this one and finally showed everybody in the world that he can do what he does in the regular season during the playoffs. There have been some questions recently about if he’s an elite playoff performer, and although one game doesn’t mean a ton, it’s a great thing for his reputation that he didn’t get swept.

Golden State just wasn’t able to get much going on the defensive side of the ball and that’s something that they pride themselves in. For Golden State to be the team that they want to be, they have to defend, and giving up 126 points to this Nuggets team is truly inexcusable. They also missed nine free throws, which is something that isn’t often said for Golden State.

Can the Warriors Finish The Nuggets Off In 5?

With this series going back to Golden State and with the way that the Warriors were able to play throughout the first three games of the series, it seems likely at the moment that this one is not going to go past five games.

If Golden State can get back to defending at a high level just like they’ve been doing all season and Jordan Poole can do the type of things that he was able to do throughout the first three games of the series, not only will Golden State win this one in five, but they have a legitimate chance of winning an NBA title.

Nikola Jokic can only do so much out there with his current team and even if he does explode for 35-plus points once again, it wouldn’t be likely that the Nuggets are going to get monster contributions out of the guys that they did on Saturday.

Warriors vs Nuggets Odds to Win the Series

The odds to win this series are now going to see the Golden State Warriors as a huge favorite at -8000. Considering that they’re up 3-1 in the series and there has never been a team that has come back from a 3-0 deficit, it seems that the books are going to go with the trend here and say that there is virtually no chance that the Denver Nuggets do walk away with four straight wins.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for both Golden State and Denver from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Nuggets Warriors BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +2200 -8000

When is Game 5 Between the Warriors vs Nuggets?

Golden State is going to have a chance to win the series and advance to the second round where they will play the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 10 EST. This game is going to be played in front of their home fans at the Chase Center as they’ll look to take care of business.