Pelicans Shock Suns To Tie Series At 2-2 With Game 5 In Phoenix

When Devin Booker went down, things started to go south for the Phoenix Suns and it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon. After finishing the regular season as undoubtedly the top team in all of basketball, Phoenix now finds themselves in a 2-2 series against the number eight seed. The Pelicans were able to tie the series on Sunday after an impressive 118-103 victory.

It’s now time to start talking about the type of player that Brandon Ingram is going to be in his career. The youngster is showing off Kevin Durant type of mid-range shots and at only 24 years old, he’s embracing the postseason and doing everything he can to keep New Orleans alive as he finished with an impressive 30 points.

Can The Pelicans Beat The Suns?

Although it is going to be tough to tell at the moment if the New Orleans Pelicans are actually going to be able to sneak this one away from the Phoenix Suns, if they can continue playing the type of basketball that they’ve managed to play in the past few games, this series is certainly going to be interesting.

Chris Paul has had a tendency throughout his career of not performing well in the playoffs and his performance on Sunday shows that this could continue happening. He finished with only four points and if Phoenix is going to want to be the team that they’re expected to be, he simply can’t do that.

New Orleans is going to have to continue getting big contributions out of Ingram and CJ, but it looks like those guys are up for the task at the moment.

Pelicans vs Suns Odds to Win the Series

The odds to win the series are still going to see the Phoenix Suns as the somewhat heavy favorite at – 275. However, this could be a great time to put some money on the New Orleans Pelicans because with Devin Booker most likely not returning in the series, they can certainly get the job done.

NBA Playoff Odds Pelicans Suns BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +230 -275

When is Game 5 Between the Suns vs Pelicans?

The highly-anticipated game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans is going to be taking place on Tuesday at 10 EST. This one is going to be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.