Professional soccer players have it made on and off the field; the top 10 hottest soccer wives of 2022 list is finally here. Cristiano Ronaldo has been together with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriquez, for roughly six years. However, this list is about wives. Maybe at some point in the future, Georgina will be added. She is definitely beautiful.

Now, physical appearance is a matter of opinion — beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. So, keep that point in mind while reading through this list. Only a small sample size of women were selected, but there are a lot of attractive soccer wives on social media. The top 10 hottest soccer wives of 2022 are featured below.

10. Edurne Garcia | David de Gea’s wife

Edurne Garcia Age: 36

Edurne Garcia Height: 5’7″

Edurne Garcia Net Worth: $18 Million

Edurne Garcia Instagram: @edurnity

First off, Edurne Garcia is 36 years old. She was born in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 22, 1985. Garcia is a Spanish model, singer and actress. As a singer, she participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015. She sang the song “Amanecer.” Unfortunately, Edurne came in 21st place. Her solo tours include Tour Edurne (2006), Tour Nueva Piel (2010) and Painkiller Tour (2014). Plus, she won Female Voice of the Year at the Propolis Awards in 2014.

9. Shakira | Gerald Pique’s wife

Shakira Age: 45

Shakira Height: 5’2″

Shakira Net Worth: $300 Million

Shakira Instagram: @shakira

Next on our Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022 list, Shakira was born in Barranquilla, Columbia on Feb. 2, 1977. Shown above, her estimated net worth is an unprecedented $300 million in 2022. Although she is also an actress and dancer, Shakira is best known for her singing.

During her professional singing career, she won three Grammy awards and a total of 12 Latin Grammy awards. Not to mention, Shakira performed alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020. The singer has been together with Gerald Pique since 2011. They have two children.

8. Melissa Satta | Kevin Prince-Boateng’s ex-wife

Melissa Satta Age: 36

Melissa Satta Height: 5’9″

Melissa Satta Net Worth: $2 Million

Melissa Satta Instagram: @melissasatta

Furthermore, Melissa Satta was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Feb. 7, 1986. She has both American and Italian citizenship. Satta works as a model. According to her modeling stats, she has brown hair and green eyes. She appeared in Maxim magazine and the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Satta married Kevin Prince-Boateng back in 2016. Though, a divorce was finalized in 2020. Melissa is an exception for this particular list.

7. Georgina Dorsett | Tom Cleverley’s wife

Melissa Satta Age: 33

Melissa Satta Height: 5’7″

Melissa Satta Net Worth: $800,000

Melissa Satta Instagram: Unavailable

Ranking fifth on our Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022 list, Georgina Dorsett was born on Sept. 6, 1987. She began dating Tom Cleverley in May 2012. A few years later, the couple wedded in Jun. 2015. Dorsett works as a television personality, and she is famous for starring in the fourth season of the British reality television show: The Only Way Is Essex. Georgina’s personal life is a mystery nowadays.

6. Abbey Clancy | Peter Crouch’s wife

Abbey Clancy Age: 36

Abbey Clancy Height: 5’9″

Abbey Clancy Net Worth: $4.3 million

Abbey Clancy Instagram: @abbeyclancy

Moreover, Abbey Clancy was born on Jan. 10, 1986 in Liverpool, England. She is currently 36 years old. Clancy works as a television personality, writer and catwalk model. She married Peter Crouch in 2011. Pertaining to her modeling stats, she has blonde hair and green eyes. Abbey has worked for Britain’s Next Top Model since 2015. She published Remember My Name, her first book, in 2016. At one point, Abbey ranked 37th in FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women poll.

5. Federica Ridolfi | Giuliano Giannichedda’s wife

Federica Ridolfi Age: 47

Federica Ridolfi Height: 5’9″

Federica Ridolfi Net Worth: $1.5 million

Federica Ridolfi Instagram: @federica_ridolfi

Federica Ridolfi was born in Rome, Italy on Mar. 2, 1974. She works as an Italian dancer and model. Ridolfi first started dancing back in 1991, and she practiced with the group known as Bagalino. Also, Federica worked as a co television host of the show Quelli Che…il Calcio from 2004 to 2007. She is one of the hottest soccer wives here.

4. Yolanthe Cabau | Wesley Sneijder’s wife

Yolanthe Cabau Age: 37

Yolanthe Cabau Height: 5’6″

Yolanthe Cabau Net Worth: $1.5 million

Yolanthe Cabau Instagram: @yolanthecabau

Additionally, Yolanthe Cabau was born on Mar. 19, 1985 in Ibica, Spain. She is a Spanish-Dutch actress, television host and model. Some of her appearances in film include Pain & Gain (2013) and Just Say Yes (2021). Wesley Sneijder married Yolanthe in 2010. Based on one source, the couple separated in 2019. However, if this rumor is true, they have not yet divorced.

3. Ludivine Kadri Sagna | Bakari Sagna’s wife

Ludivine Kadri Age: 33

Ludivine Kadri Height: Unknown

Ludivine Kadri Net Worth: $1.5 million

Ludivine Kadri Instagram: @ludivinesagna

Ludivine Kadri was born on Sept. 6, 1988. She is currently 33 years old, and Kadri was born in Auxerre, France. Ludivine has made several guest appearances on Touche Pas a Mon Sport, a French talk show. She married Bakari Sagna in 2010. Her personal life is kept secret for the most part. There is nothing wrong with that. Regardless, Ludivine had to make our top 10 hottest soccer wives list.

2. Larissa Pereira | Robert Firmino’s wife

Larissa Pereira Age: 29

Larissa Pereira Height: 5’7″

Larissa Pereira Net Worth: $2 million

Larissa Pereira Instagram: @larissa_peereira

Larissa Pereira works as an Instagram model. She was born on Dec. 12, 1992 in Brazil. She married Robert Firmino in her home country in 2017. Also, her net worth today is about $2 million. Larissa has a total of 538k followers on Instagram.

1. Maja Nilsson | Victor Lindelof’s wife

Maja Nilsson Age: 22

Maja Nilsson Height: 5’7″

Maja Nilsson Net Worth: $3.5 million

Maja Nilsson Instagram: @majanilssonlindelof

Lastly, Maja Nilsson is a Swedish athlete, blogger and social media influencer. She was born on Dec. 8, 1999. During the 2016 European Youth Athletics Championships, she came in first place of the high jump competition, finishing with a 1.82-meter jump.

Plus, she competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Besides having an Instagram account, Nilsson has a YouTube channel titled Maj Nilsson Lindelof. Of course, Maja married Victor Lindelof in the summertime of 2018. Equally important, whether you agree or not, she is one of the hottest soccer wives here.