Soccer

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

James Foglio
Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Professional soccer players have it made on and off the field; the top 10 hottest soccer wives of 2022 list is finally here. Cristiano Ronaldo has been together with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriquez, for roughly six years. However, this list is about wives. Maybe at some point in the future, Georgina will be added. She is definitely beautiful.

Now, physical appearance is a matter of opinion — beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. So, keep that point in mind while reading through this list. Only a small sample size of women were selected, but there are a lot of attractive soccer wives on social media. The top 10 hottest soccer wives of 2022 are featured below.

10. Edurne Garcia | David de Gea’s wife

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Edurne Garcia Age: 36
Edurne Garcia Height: 5’7″
Edurne Garcia Net Worth: $18 Million
Edurne Garcia Instagram: @edurnity

First off, Edurne Garcia is 36 years old. She was born in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 22, 1985. Garcia is a Spanish model, singer and actress. As a singer, she participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015. She sang the song “Amanecer.” Unfortunately, Edurne came in 21st place. Her solo tours include Tour Edurne (2006), Tour Nueva Piel (2010) and Painkiller Tour (2014). Plus, she won Female Voice of the Year at the Propolis Awards in 2014.

9. Shakira | Gerald Pique’s wife

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Shakira Age: 45
Shakira Height: 5’2″
Shakira Net Worth: $300 Million
Shakira Instagram: @shakira

Next on our Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022 list, Shakira was born in Barranquilla, Columbia on Feb. 2, 1977. Shown above, her estimated net worth is an unprecedented $300 million in 2022. Although she is also an actress and dancer, Shakira is best known for her singing.

During her professional singing career, she won three Grammy awards and a total of 12 Latin Grammy awards. Not to mention, Shakira performed alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020. The singer has been together with Gerald Pique since 2011. They have two children.

RELATED: The 10 Hottest NBA Wives And Girlfriends In 2022

8. Melissa Satta | Kevin Prince-Boateng’s ex-wife

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Melissa Satta Age: 36
Melissa Satta Height: 5’9″
Melissa Satta Net Worth: $2 Million
Melissa Satta Instagram: @melissasatta

Furthermore, Melissa Satta was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Feb. 7, 1986. She has both American and Italian citizenship. Satta works as a model. According to her modeling stats, she has brown hair and green eyes. She appeared in Maxim magazine and the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Satta married Kevin Prince-Boateng back in 2016. Though, a divorce was finalized in 2020. Melissa is an exception for this particular list.

7. Georgina Dorsett | Tom Cleverley’s wife

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Melissa Satta Age: 33
Melissa Satta Height: 5’7″
Melissa Satta Net Worth: $800,000
Melissa Satta Instagram: Unavailable

Ranking fifth on our Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022 list, Georgina Dorsett was born on Sept. 6, 1987. She began dating Tom Cleverley in May 2012. A few years later, the couple wedded in Jun. 2015. Dorsett works as a television personality, and she is famous for starring in the fourth season of the British reality television show: The Only Way Is Essex. Georgina’s personal life is a mystery nowadays.

6. Abbey Clancy | Peter Crouch’s wife

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Abbey Clancy Age: 36
Abbey Clancy Height: 5’9″
Abbey Clancy Net Worth: $4.3 million
Abbey Clancy Instagram: @abbeyclancy

Moreover, Abbey Clancy was born on Jan. 10, 1986 in Liverpool, England. She is currently 36 years old. Clancy works as a television personality, writer and catwalk model. She married Peter Crouch in 2011. Pertaining to her modeling stats, she has blonde hair and green eyes. Abbey has worked for Britain’s Next Top Model since 2015. She published Remember My Name, her first book, in 2016. At one point, Abbey ranked 37th in FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women poll.

5. Federica Ridolfi | Giuliano Giannichedda’s wife

Federica Ridolfi Age: 47
Federica Ridolfi Height: 5’9″
Federica Ridolfi Net Worth: $1.5 million
Federica Ridolfi Instagram: @federica_ridolfi

Federica Ridolfi was born in Rome, Italy on Mar. 2, 1974. She works as an Italian dancer and model. Ridolfi first started dancing back in 1991, and she practiced with the group known as Bagalino. Also, Federica worked as a co television host of the show Quelli Che…il Calcio from 2004 to 2007. She is one of the hottest soccer wives here.

4. Yolanthe Cabau | Wesley Sneijder’s wife

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Yolanthe Cabau Age: 37
Yolanthe Cabau Height: 5’6″
Yolanthe Cabau Net Worth: $1.5 million
Yolanthe Cabau Instagram: @yolanthecabau

Additionally, Yolanthe Cabau was born on Mar. 19, 1985 in Ibica, Spain. She is a Spanish-Dutch actress, television host and model. Some of her appearances in film include Pain & Gain (2013) and Just Say Yes (2021). Wesley Sneijder married Yolanthe in 2010. Based on one source, the couple separated in 2019. However, if this rumor is true, they have not yet divorced.

3. Ludivine Kadri Sagna | Bakari Sagna’s wife

Ludivine Kadri Age: 33
Ludivine Kadri Height: Unknown
Ludivine Kadri Net Worth: $1.5 million
Ludivine Kadri Instagram: @ludivinesagna

Ludivine Kadri was born on Sept. 6, 1988. She is currently 33 years old, and Kadri was born in Auxerre, France. Ludivine has made several guest appearances on Touche Pas a Mon Sport, a French talk show. She married Bakari Sagna in 2010. Her personal life is kept secret for the most part. There is nothing wrong with that. Regardless, Ludivine had to make our top 10 hottest soccer wives list.

2. Larissa Pereira | Robert Firmino’s wife

The Top 10 Hottest Soccer Wives of 2022

Larissa Pereira Age: 29
Larissa Pereira Height: 5’7″
Larissa Pereira Net Worth: $2 million
Larissa Pereira Instagram: @larissa_peereira

Larissa Pereira works as an Instagram model. She was born on Dec. 12, 1992 in Brazil. She married Robert Firmino in her home country in 2017. Also, her net worth today is about $2 million. Larissa has a total of 538k followers on Instagram.

1. Maja Nilsson | Victor Lindelof’s wife

Maja Nilsson Age: 22
Maja Nilsson Height: 5’7″
Maja Nilsson Net Worth: $3.5 million
Maja Nilsson Instagram: @majanilssonlindelof

Lastly, Maja Nilsson is a Swedish athlete, blogger and social media influencer. She was born on Dec. 8, 1999. During the 2016 European Youth Athletics Championships, she came in first place of the high jump competition, finishing with a 1.82-meter jump.

Plus, she competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Besides having an Instagram account, Nilsson has a YouTube channel titled Maj Nilsson Lindelof. Of course, Maja married Victor Lindelof in the summertime of 2018. Equally important, whether you agree or not, she is one of the hottest soccer wives here.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
 

Topics  
Soccer
James Foglio
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio
James Foglio
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Soccer

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Alex Mac  •  7s
Bayern Munich wins record 10th straight Bundesliga title
Jeremy Freeborn  •  55min
What Sports to Watch on TV This Weekend April 9 & 10
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 8 2022
World Cup draw for unique 2022 tournament takes place this Friday
World Cup Draw for Unique 2022 Tournament Takes Place this Friday
Alex Mac  •  Mar 30 2022
Italy fails to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 26 2022
FIFA suspends Russia for invading Ukraine
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 1 2022
UEFA and Formula One pull out of Russia
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 26 2022