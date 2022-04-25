Top-5 Performers In First Round Of NBA Playoffs

The first round of the NBA Playoffs has seen most teams play at least four games. Throughout the first four games, certain players have truly stepped up and showed why they’re already a star in this league or why they have a bright future in the NBA and are rising stars.

Below, we’ll go over the top-five performers throughout the first four games of the first round.

NBA 2022 Playoffs | Best Performers In Round 1

#1 — Jimmy Butler – Heat

2022 First Round NBA Playoff Stats: 30.5/5.9/5.5

Jimmy Butler must have seen all of the tweets during the offseason as many said that he can’t perform in the playoffs unless it was played in a bubble. What he’s been able to do against the Atlanta Hawks throughout the first four games has been insane.

Butler is known for being one of the best defenders in all of basketball, but when he’s scoring the ball like he is in the first round, there’s a legit argument to be made that he’s a top-10 player in the NBA.

Butler and the Miami Heat are going to look to take care of business against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and get ready for their series between either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors.

#2 — Giannis Antetokounmpo – Bucks

2022 First Round NBA Playoff Stats: 27.5/14.5/7

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had an interesting game two with the Chicago Bulls, but then he came out and showed why he’s the best player in the world. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, and seven assists while barely breaking a sweat.

Not only has he been able to put up those types of numbers on the offensive side of the ball, but what he does defensively is something that can’t go unnoticed. He is arguably the best defender in all of the NBA and the offensive numbers speak for themselves.

With the Milwaukee Bucks having a 3-1 series lead against the Chicago Bulls, it seems likely that the series is about as good as over.

Antetokounmpo is going to have to be at the top of his game in round 2 against the Boston Celtics as it’s still unclear if Khris Middleton is going to make a return during that series.

#3 — Jayson Tatum – Celtics

2022 First Round NBA Playoff Stats: 29.7/5/8

Comparing Jayson Tatum to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler would be tough at the moment because there’s certainly an argument that he has been better than both of them. It is a 1A, 1B, 1C type of thing when comparing the three.

Jayson Tatum took his Boston Celtics team up against the Brooklyn Nets and made Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look like they didn’t belong on the same court as him. He averaged nearly 30 points per game and carried the Celtics to an easy sweep.

If the Boston Celtics are going to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Tatum is going to have to play just like he did in the first round. The winner of the series between Milwaukee and Boston is most likely going to win the Eastern Conference.

#4 — Brandon Ingram – Pelicans

2022 First Round NBA Playoff Stats: 29.8/6.8/5

Not only has Brandon Ingram been incredible throughout the first four games of the first round, but the New Orleans Pelicans have a legit chance of beating the Phoenix Suns if he can continue playing at this type of level. He’s managed to average nearly 30 points and has done so while being aggressive and taking over games.

His mid-range jump shot has similarities to Kevin Durant and whenever something looks like Durant’s, you’re usually in good shape.

Look for him to continue carrying this Pelicans team against the Phoenix Suns as game 5 is going to be taking place on Tuesday.

#5 — Jordan Poole – Warriors

2022 First Round NBA Playoff Stats: 24.3/2.8/5.8

Although Jordan Poole might not deserve to be on the top-five performers in the NBA Playoffs list, what he has managed to do for the Golden State Warriors in the first four games of their series against the Denver Nuggets is certainly nothing short of impressive.

The 22-year-old has averaged 24 points per game and has done so while shooting 59.6% from the field and over 50% from 3-point range. Shooting over the 50% from three-point range is simply absurd, even in a four-game sample size.

If Golden State is going to want to be the team that they’re hoping to be, they’re going to need him to continue playing at this type of level.

All of these guys have been some of the NBA Playoffs’ best performers, but there are certainly more who deserve to be on the list as well.