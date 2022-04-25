Toronto Fights Back Against Sixers In Game 5, Series Now At 3-2

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to play great basketball at the beginning of the series against the Toronto Raptors, going up 3-0. Now, it looks like this team is dead tired and could potentially be the first team that ever had a 3-0 series lead and ends up losing the series.

Toronto walked away with an impressive 103-88 win in Philadelphia in game 5 to make the series 3-2. Not only were the Raptors able to come away with an impressive win, but they also did so without Fred VanVleet.

Can The Raptors Beat The Sixers?

Considering that the NBA has never seen a team go down 3-0 and then come back to win the series, we have to go with the odds here and say that this is still highly unlikely.

Although it’s highly unlikely that this ever will happen and most likely won’t in this series, it wouldn’t be too crazy if Philadelphia did it first. A team that is led by Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and James Harden would certainly be the first to do this. All three of those guys have been known in the past for underperforming in the playoffs, but this would obviously be their biggest choke jobs of all time.

The reason Toronto has been able to win the past two games against the Philadelphia 76ers is because they’ve managed to do a great job on Embiid. Embiid only had 20 points in game 5 and he also didn’t look great in game four as he finished with 21. Whenever you can keep a guy like Joel Embiid below 30 points, you have to walk away with a win, and Toronto it has done exactly that.

Sixers vs Raptors Odds to Win the Series

The current betting odds are still going to see the Philadelphia 76ers as the heavy favorite at -800. Because this has never been done in NBA history, the sportsbooks are being smart here and continuing with that trend.

Let’s break down the latest odds to win the series for both Sixers and the Raptors from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Raptors Sixers BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +600 -800

When is Game 6 Between the Sixers vs Raptors?

The highly-anticipated game 6 between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers is going to be taking place on Thursday. This game is scheduled to start at 7 EST and is going to be played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.