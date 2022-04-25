Former U.S. President Donald Trump is in hot water with the New York state attorney’s office once again, as a New York judge on Monday found him in contempt of court for not producing documents subpoenaed by the state. Trump has now been ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 per day until he complies with the New York state’s order to hand over the financial documents in question.

The former U.S. president stated his intention to appeal the ruling through his attorney Alina Habba. “We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision,” Habba said on Monday. The New York State Attorney General’s office is investigating the Trump Organization for falsely stating the value of their real estate properties in order to obtain loans and tax deductions.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has continued to pay Trump’s legal fees for the New York investigation, stating that the attorney general’s case is purely politically motivated. Whether or not Trump will face indictment by the state of New York remains to be seen, but odds have shifted in the direction of that not being the case, with the former President managing to evade questioning on both his real estate dealings in New York state, as well as his involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, 2021.

Donald Trump Odds on Facing Criminal Indictment in 2022

Despite being the target of both a state and federal investigation, Donald Trump’s odds of facing indictment in either a state or federal court have swelled, with the market expecting the former U.S. president to avoid such proceedings. Trump was lined at +130 odds to face indictment back in February of this year, an implied probability of 43.5%. Since then, the betting market has moved significantly with Trump now lined at long-shot odds of +325 to face indictment from either the state or federal government.

Based on the current betting line, Donald Trump has an 84.6% chance of avoiding indictment before the end of 2022.

For full betting odds on the Trump to be Indicted prop via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Trump to be Indicted

(State or Federal) Trump

Indictment Odds BetOnline

Free Play Yes +325 No -550

While Donald Trump remains the favorite to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the chances of him announcing his intention to run in 2022 are slim to none. Trump is currently lined at odds of -400 to remain tight-lipped about his 2024 election campaign in 2022, with the betting market expecting the former president to not make that announcement this year.

2024 U.S. Election Odds | Trump 2024 Odds

At the current price of 3-1 odds, Donald Trump Sr. is still the betting favorite to win the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. The incumbent, President Joe Biden, is slightly behind the former president at 4-1 odds to win a second term as president. While current U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is lined at long-shot odds of 10-1 to become the 47th U.S. President in 2024.

For more betting odds on the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election via BetOnline, check out the table below.

To Win

2024 U.S Presidential Election U.S. Election

Odds BetOnline

Free Play Donald Trump Sr. +300 Joe Biden +400 Ron DeSantis +500 Kamala Harris +1000

Along with former U.S. President Donald Trump, current Florida Governor, and ultra-right-wing populist, Ron DeSantis, is making a case for himself to become the next Republican president, should Trump choose not to run in 2024. Odds on DeSantis have started to shrink with the controversial U.S. Governor rising in popularity among right-wing voters. DeSantis is an anti-reformist politician who has championed bills such as the recent ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in Florida, as well as a new ‘Election Police Force’ that will be tasked with uncovering voter fraud.

While the Florida governor has stated no intention to run for president in 2024, the Republican populist-darling would be a shoo-in to win the nomination, should former President Donald Trump not run.

