Your unofficial Eagles MACH 10 Cheat Sheet

Ten names, one week before the Draft… sounds easy enough!

MACH 10 ballots are flowing into the EYE as a mere handful of days remain before the midnight April 28 deadline. Send your ballot to [email protected] or post it at BGN.com or post it at Eagles Eye Blog Part Deux group on Facebook.

In seasons past we had the scouting advantage of having one of our esteemed alumni actually working the Eagles beat at Drafttek.com. His name of course is ~BROZ. He’s still alive and well but no longer scouting for Drafttek, so we look at less entertaining sources for last-minute scouting tips.

So if you need a quick primer on some long shots for your MACH 10 ballot and you’ve been distracted by world events, here are some crib notes and tips for you to at least construct a dartboard approach:

He’s no ~BROZ, and some of you disagree with his regular stuff at BGN.com, but Ben Natan has come up with a fairly assessed list of the Top 50 amateurs in play later this week—

“Rumors are flying around and players’ stocks are as erratic as ever. This year’s class is a unique one compared to the last few drafts and my top 50 players paint a good picture of what makes it so different.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame Derek Stingley Junior, Cornerback, LSU Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa Travon Walker, Edge/Defensive Lineman, Georgia Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson Jermaine Johnson, Edge, FSU Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky Zion Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Boston College David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati Drake Jackson, Edge, USC Bernhard Raiman, Offensive Tackle, CMU Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pitt Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor

That gives you at least a fighting chance to divine a first or second rounder picked by the Eagles, maybe a lower round if somebody slides, even if you haven’t followed the game since the previous Super Bowl.

Another possible source of clues to help your ballot is the guest list of guys who have been brought in for a visit by the Eagles.

Complete list of known Philadelphia Eagles draft visits:

Connecticut DT Travis Jones

Alabama LB Christian Harris

Penn State LB Brandon Smith

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Georgia WR George Pickens

Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone

Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Penn State DE Jesse Luketa

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Houston CB Marcus Jones

Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce” Gardner

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 15 (from MIA)

Round 1: No. 18 (from NO)

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 83

Round 3: No. 101 (from NO)

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 154 (from WAS)

Round 5: No. 162

Round 5: No. 166 (from AZ)

Round 7: No. 237 (from NO