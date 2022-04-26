4/26/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

It may still be April, but the New York Mets (13-5) may have pulled off a season-defining win last night. The Mets pulled a rabbit out of their hat in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals (9-6), scoring five runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to stun the home team with a 5-2 win. The incredible comeback now has the Mets in position to secure a sixth consecutive series victory against the Cardinals tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt had a rough start against the San Francisco Giants last Wednesday, allowing five runs in six innings of work to suffer his first loss as a Met. The Cardinals will counter with hard-throwing righty Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29 ERA). Hicks was moved from the bullpen to the rotation for his first start of the season last Thursday and allowed one run in three innings against the Miami Marlins to suffer his first loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: