4/26/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

It may still be April, but the New York Mets (13-5) may have pulled off a season-defining win last night. The Mets pulled a rabbit out of their hat in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals (9-6), scoring five runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to stun the home team with a 5-2 win. The incredible comeback now has the Mets in position to secure a sixth consecutive series victory against the Cardinals tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt had a rough start against the San Francisco Giants last Wednesday, allowing five runs in six innings of work to suffer his first loss as a Met. The Cardinals will counter with hard-throwing righty Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29 ERA). Hicks was moved from the bullpen to the rotation for his first start of the season last Thursday and allowed one run in three innings against the Miami Marlins to suffer his first loss of the year.
Bassitt has made one career start against the Cardinals, allowing three runs in 3.1 innings of work against them back in 2019 as a member of the Oakland A’s, and was not a factor in the decision of a game Oakland won 7-3.
Hicks has a 1.69 ERA in five career relief appearances against the Mets but has not faced them since 2019.
Dominic Smith is in the Mets’ lineup tonight after collecting the go-ahead hit for them in the ninth inning. He will start at first base and bat sixth, allowing Pete Alonso to spend the night as the designated hitter.
Albert Pujols is 5 for 12 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in his career against Bassitt.