Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

With 13 NHL games on Tuesday, bettors are going to have a great chance of finding ways to profit on NHL player props. With the end of the season coming close, bettors aren’t going to have too much more time to continue profiting on NHL player props.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 26): Kirill Kaprizov Anytime Scorer (-125)

Taking Kirill Kaprizov to have a goal at any moment throughout the game tonight is going to be the best bet of the day. He’s going to be coming into this one with 45 goals on the season and considering that the Arizona Coyotes have been the worst team in the NHL the past 10 games of keeping the puck out of the net as they’ve given up at least five goals in eight of their last 10, this is a game where he should easily be able to put one in the back of the net.

He’s going to be coming into this one with points in each of his four last games including a four-point performance against the Seattle Kraken just four days ago.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Kirill Kaprizov -125 -155

Take Kirill Kaprizov to score at any moment.

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 26): Steven Stamkos Anytime Goal Scorer (+105)

With the Tampa Bay Lightning desperately needing to win this game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, Steven Stamkos is going to have to play his best hockey and that usually results in him finding the net.

He’s going to be coming into this one with 37 goals on the season, but has scored five goals in his past five games. In his most recent game against the Florida Panthers, he ended up with a four-point performance and put two in the back of the net.

Considering that the Lightning are going to continue playing all of their guys to make sure that they get a better seed in the playoffs, Stamkos should get his normal shifts and at least have one goal tonight.

Bet Yes NO BetOnline Free Play Steven Stamkos +105 -140

RELATED: NHL Picks and Parlays April 26

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 26): Karel Vejmelka Over 30.5 Saves (-115)

Karel Vejmelka to have more than 30 saves is a tough bet, but considering that the Minnesota Wild are most likely going to be able to get nearly 40 to 50 shots against him, he should be able to at least save at 10 of those.

Personally, I do think that the Wild are going to put up about seven goals in this one considering that the Coyotes have given up at least five goals in eight of their last 10 games, but that also means that there are going to be plenty of shots on net for him to save. If he can save 8-10 shots, this one should be a lock.

Take Karel Vejmelka over 30.5 saves.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Karel Vejmelka -115 -110

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today