UEFA Champions League Semifinals Match Officials, Referree Stats, and Betting Trends

Gia Nguyen
The first leg of the  Champions League Semi-finals starts on Tuesday, April 26 with Manchester City hosting Real Madrid. While Villarreal plays Champions League favorite Liverpool on April 27th.

The Match officials have been announced with familiar faces on the pitch. István Kovács makes his fifth appearance this season and will be the match referee for Man City for the third time this campaign. Meanwhile, Szymon Marciniak will meet Liverpool for the third time as the Mighty Reds take on Villarreal.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the Champions League Semi-Finals match officials, betting trends, and referee stats.

RELATED: UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

Watch Champions League Semi-Finals in 2022 | Champions League Semi-Finals TV Channel and Live Streaming Overview

  • 📅 Champions League Semi-Finals Start Date: April 26
  • 🕛 Champions League Semi-Finals Time: 3:00 pm ET
  • 📺 Champions League Semi-Finals TV Channel: CBS
  • 🏟 Champions League Semi-Finals Venue: Stade de France | St. Denis, France
  • 🎲 Champions League Odds: Liverpool +125 | Man City +130

How to Watch UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals 2022 | Champions League Live Stream

Soccer fans can catch every minute of the Champions League Semi-Finals starting with Man City taking on Real Madrid from CBS.

Residents in the US can also live stream the Champions League Semi-Finals on YouTube TV and Paramount Plus. Both of these services offer free trials, which means that soccer fans can stream the Champions League Semi-Finals for free.

RELATED: UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Schedule, How To Watch, And Live Stream

Champions League Semi-Finals: Man City vs Real Madrid Match Officials

Check out the chart below to view the Champions League Semi-Finals match officials for Manchester City vs Real Madrid.

Referee Type
István Kovács Match Referee
Vasile Forin Marinescu Assistant Referee
Ovidiu Artene Assistant Referee
Marco Fritz Video Assistant Referee
Bastian Dankert Video Assistant Referee
Arthur Dias Fourth Official

Champions League Semi-Finals: Liverpool vs Villarreal Match Officials

Next, we’ll take a look at the match officials for Liverpool vs Villareal.

Referee Type
Szymon Marciniak Match Referee
Pawel Sokolnicki Assistant Referee
Tomasz Listkiewicz Assistant Referee
Tomasz Kwiatkowski Video Assistant Referee
Bartosz Frankowski Video Assistant Referee
Slavko Vinčić Fourth Official

RELATED: The Best Soccer Betting Sites

Champions League Semi-Finals Referee Stats

Kovács is a Romanian referee that has made four appearances this season. He’s handed out 23 yellow cards across four matches including a staggering 12 yellow cards during Sevilla FC vs Lille OSC.

The Romanian has refereed Man City twice this year with a total of nine yellow cards given out across two games.

On the other hand, Marciniak will be making his eighth appearance this season as he refs Liverpool vs Villarreal. So far this season, Marciniak has handed out 25 yellow cards across seven games.

He has seen both Liverpool and Villarreal this season and has only handed out four yellow cards across three matches.

For a breakdown of each match referee’s stats, check out the chart below.

Champions League Semi-Finals Game Referee Number of Appearances Yellow Card Red Card
Man City vs Real Madrid István Kovács 4 23 0
Liverpool vs Villarreal Szymon Marciniak 7 25 0

UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Betting Trends

A few trends have been helping soccer fans earn a profit when betting on Champions League matches.

Below, we’ll go over some of the top betting trends for the Champions League Semi-Finals.

  1. Underdogs have won outright in 9 of the last 25 games in the UEFA Champions League Playoffs against a favorite lined at odds of -150 or better.
  2. Meanwhile, underdogs lined at odds higher than the match draw have won at a 30% rate over the last four years in that same stretch during the Champions League Playoffs.

