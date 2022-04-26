Betting Guides

How to Bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals in CA

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on uefa champions league semi-finals in california

While soccer fans wait for California sports betting to become legal, they can still bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals at the top online sportsbooks.

In fact, residents in California don’t have to drive out of state to get access to Champions League betting odds and soccer betting offers. The top sportsbooks are offering California residents bonus cash and free soccer bets on their first deposit.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals in California and get up to $6,375 in soccer betting bonuses.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for the Champions League Semi-Finals

With Manchester City hosting Real Madrid to kick off the first leg of the Champions League Semi-Finals, the top California sportsbooks are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers this week.

Check out the list below for the top California sports betting sites and the soccer betting offers available for the Champions League Semi-Finals.

RELATED: UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

How to Bet on The Champions League Semi-Final in California

While California sports betting isn’t legal yet, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free soccer betting offers for the first leg of the Champions League Semi-Finals.

To learn how to bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals in California, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your soccer betting offer for the Champions League Semi-Final
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your California sports betting bonus for Champions League Semi-Final
  4. Place your free soccer bets at the best California sports betting sites

California Soccer Betting | How to Watch Champions League Semi-Finals in California

      • 📅 Champions League Semi-Finals Start Date: April 26
      • 🕛 Champions League Semi-Finals Time: 3:00 pm ET
      • 📺 Champions League Semi-Finals TV Channel: CBS
      • 🏟 Champions League Semi-Finals Venue: Stade de France | St. Denis, France
      • 🎲 Champions League Odds: Liverpool +125 | Man City +130

RELATED: UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Schedule, How To Watch, And Live Stream

Soccer Odds | Champions League Semi-Finals Odds

Liverpool enters the first leg of the Semi-Finals as the favorite to win the Champions League at +125 odds. Man City follows closely behind at +130 odds at the top California sports betting sites. While Man City has never won the Champions League, they are within striking distance with five games left and leading by a single goal.

If Man City and Liverpool can find their way out of the semi-final, it will set up for an English club final with two rival teams.

Check out the chart below for the best soccer odds for the Champions League Semi-Finals from BetOnline, one of the top California sports betting sites.

Champions League Teams UEFA Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool +125 BetOnline logo
Manchester City +130 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +550 BetOnline logo
Villareal +1400 BetOnline logo

Man City vs Real Madrid Odds

Man City hosts 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid on Tuesday. While Real Madrid is one of the most decorated soccer clubs, they find themselves as major underdogs at +500 odds. Man City is favored at the top California sports betting sites with -200 odds.

Check out the chart below for the Man City vs Real Madrid odds from BetOnline, one of the top California sports betting sites.

Bet Man City Real Madrid Draw BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -200 +500 +395 BetOnline logo

Liverpool vs Villarreal Odds

Liverpool is the Champions League favorite and are the overwhelming favorites to win the title at -285. While Villarreal kicks off the first leg of the Champions League semi-final as major underdogs at +895 odds to win the match.

Check out the chart below for the Liverpool vs Villarreal odds from BetOnline, one of the top California sports betting sites.

Bet Liverpool Villarreal Draw Play
Moneyline -285 +895 +415 BetOnline logo

RELATED: UEFA Champions League Semifinals Match Officials, Referee Stats, And Betting Trends

UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Betting Trends

A few trends have been helping soccer fans earn a profit when betting on Champions League matches.

Below, we’ll go over some of the top betting trends for the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Underdogs have won outright in 9 of the last 25 games in the UEFA Champions League Playoffs against a favorite lined at odds of -150 or better.

Meanwhile, the long-shot underdog, lined at odds higher than the match-up draw, has won at a 30% rate over the last four years in that same stretch during the Champions League Playoffs.

The Best Soccer Betting Sites for UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals in California

It’s never been easier to bet on soccer in California, with the top online sportsbooks handing out free betting offers and bets. Soccer fans can bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals for free at the top California sports betting sites.

To learn about the top California sports betting offers available, scroll down below.

1. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the 2022 Champions League Semi-Finals

BetUs makes it easy to learn how to bet the champions league semi-finals in california

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Recommended For Biggest Soccer Betting Offer in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Soccer fans looking for the biggest sports betting offer in California should start by signing up to BetUS. One of the most-trusted California sports betting apps, BetUS offers a 125% welcome bonus offer up to $3,125 for the Champions League Semi-Finals.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Bonus

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Champions League Semi-Finals

One of the best soccer betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of california sports betting offers and free bets for the champions league semi finals

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best California sports betting sites, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in soccer betting offers for the Champions League Semi-Finals. In addition, fans can cash in competitive Champions League odds and soccer props, including odds for the first goal scorer.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum California Sports Betting Offer of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free Soccer Bets at BetOnline

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Champion League Semi-Finals 2022

One of the top california sports betting apps, MyBookie makes it simple for soccer fans to bet on the champions league semi-finals in california

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Soccer Betting Odds In California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the leading California online gambling sites. It offers reduced juice on soccer odds and one of the biggest sports betting bonuses in California. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free soccer bets on their first deposit at MyBookie and take advantage of some of the best Champions League betting odds.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Join MyBookie Now

Expert Soccer Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for Champions League Semi-Finals

While Liverpool (+120) has the best odds to win the Champions League Final, Manchester City isn’t far behind at +130.

However, there could be some added value when betting on Real Madrid in the first leg. Real Madrid had nearly a week to prepare and rest for this week’s contest. On the other hand, Man City has developed a reputation for underperforming versus top teams in the UEFA Champions League competition.

Look for Real Madrid to battle its way to a draw in the first leg of the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Click on the button below to place your free boxing betting offers at BetUS, one of the best California sports betting sites.

Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
